Crystal Cruises is suspending operations for its two ocean-going ships and one expedition ship through April 29, with river cruises on hold through the end of May. “This was an extremely difficult decision but a prudent one given the current business environment and recent developments with our parent company, Genting Hong Kong,” said Jack Anderson, Crystal’s president. “Crystal has been synonymous with luxury cruising for more than 30 years and we look forward to welcoming back our valued guests when we resume our operations. We wish to thank our guests and travel advisors for their incredible support during these ongoing challenging times.”

ECONOMY ・ 21 HOURS AGO