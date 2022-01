Ionis Pharmaceuticals-partnered tominersen looked to be down and out when Roche revealed the extent of its phase 3 failure in patients with Huntington's disease last year. But an encouraging signal in the wreckage of the clinical trial has offered a reprieve—and persuaded Roche to wind back to phase 2 to see whether the sign of efficacy holds up to rigorous study.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO