Person pulled from Buffalo Bayou during swift water rescue near downtown Houston, HFD says

Houston Fire Department launched a boat to search for a person possibly in Buffalo Bayou after a homeless woman was pulled from the water Friday.

The initial call came in to authorities shortly before 11 a.m. EMS crews responded to James Bute Park, near McKee and Burnett Street.

A spokesperson with the Houston Fire Department says a homeless woman was rescued. She told officials there may be a second person in the water as well.

A boat was launched for a search of the area. So far, no other victims have been located.