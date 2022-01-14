Recipe: This potato galette will amaze your guests

In a medium nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil to about 300–325˚F. Add the potato and onions in layers. (The oil should be hot enough that the potatoes will begin to bubble immediately, but not so hot that they will brown; the potatoes are being poached in the oil, rather than fried.) Cook the potatoes and onion over medium heat for about 5 minutes, just until the potatoes are beginning to soften and the onion is translucent. Drain through a colander, reserving the oil, and cool for a few minutes. Beat the eggs with the salt and pepper and add the cooked potatoes and onion to the egg. Heat 3 tablespoons of the reserved oil over medium-high heat in the same skillet. (The remaining reserved oil can be kept refrigerated for future use; the onions and potato impart a delicious flavor into it.) Add the omelet mixture to the skillet and gently press down on the potatoes to form a cake. When the tortilla begins to become firm, it should be flipped. If you feel comfortable with your technique, flipping it free-hand is best (and the most fun). Otherwise, you can slide it onto a clean plate and invert the plate onto the hot skillet, or you can flip it with a spatula. Turn the tortilla a few times to cook it throughout, then remove it to a clean plate and allow it to cool for a few minutes. Cut into squares and serve with a drizzle of aioli.

