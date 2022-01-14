Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo injury EXCLUSIVE, Inzaghi could replace Rangnick, Pogba wanted at PSG

CRISTIANO RONALDO is dealing with a separate injury to the knee issue which kept him out of Manchester United's FA Cup win over Aston Villa, SunSport can exclusively reveal.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba's future with Manchester United is up in the air and reports in France suggest that PSG are interested in his signature.

On the incoming transfer front, United are monitoring Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz should they fail in their chase for top target Declan Rice.

And they are also considering Inter manager Simone Inzaghi as a permanent choice to replace Ralf Rangnick in the summer.

Get all the latest Man Utd transfer news, updates and gossip on our live blog...

Ralf backs Ron blast

Ralf Rangnick backed Cristiano Ronaldo’s brutal attack on his struggling team-mates and warned: It’s time they all listened.

Superstar Ronaldo claimed Manchester United were facing a “nightmare” season unless players’ attitudes changed.

The Portuguese also rapped the club’s young stars for not listening to experienced voices in the dressing room.

Now Old Trafford interim boss Rangnick has admitted his team ARE disunited.

And the German has urged serial winner Ronaldo, 36, to continue dishing out advice to the squad, “In a very direct manner”.

Ahead of tonight’s Prem trip to Aston Villa, Rangnick declared: “The older and younger players have to play as a team and be united on the pitch.

“We have so many top, talented players and it brings me back to what Cristiano said — we have to work and develop as a team together.

“If it’s necessary to speak in a very direct manner to the boys, it helps a lot, even in the locker room.

“If Cristiano, or any of the other players, address that to the players directly on the pitch, or in the dressing room, they are more than welcome to do that.

“We now have enough experienced, older players who can not only be role models themselves in training, on the pitch and in games."

Haaland: Dortmund are pushing me

Manchester United and City target Erling Haaland revealed tonight Borussia Dortmund are 'pushing him' to decide his future.

The Norway goal machine, who has also been linked to Real Madrid, netted twice in this evening's 5-1 Bundesliga rout of SC Freiburg.

And afterwards the 21-year-old admitted he will 'soon' ponder his options.

He said: “Borussia Dortmund are now pushing me to make a decision about things.

“But I just want to play football. That probably means that I will soon have to get things started.

"I never spoke until now to respect the club.”

Credit: AP

Flamengo offer £8m for Pereira... despite £16m option

Flamengo have made an opening offer of around £8million for Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira.

The 26-year-old has been on loan back in his homeland since the summer and the agreement contained the option of a £16m permanent deal at the end of the season.

So the bid to bring the move forward for a much lower fee is unlikely to be accepted by the United board.

Since arriving at Old Trafford in 2014, he has had loan spells with Granada, Valencia and Lazio – but has started just 36 games for the Red Devils.

All in all, the attacking midfielder has amassed a total of four goals and five assists in 75 appearances with the Manchester giants.

However, the Brazil international is not without suitors as Lazio enquired about signing him on a permanent deal at the end of last season.

But the Romans were told to stump up around £21m for the versatile playmaker, who spent last term on loan at the Olimpico.

Instead, the Serie A giants turned their attentions to Felipe Anderson, who they snapped up from West Ham in a £3m deal.

Fenerbahce were also keeping tabs on the Brazilian during last summer's transfer window.

Pereira, whose contract at Old Trafford expires in 2023, has been utilised as a deeper-lying midfielder at Flamengo.

Nev and Carra blast Prem postponements

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher claim Premier League clubs are wrongly calling for games to be called off – as Arsenal ask for Sunday’s clash at Spurs to be postponed.

Manchester United legend Nev and ex-Liverpool defender Carra believe only Covid or ‘extraordinary circumstances’ should be excepted.

Neville told Sky Sports: “I honestly believe that all teams, not just actually in the Premier League but in the EFL, now must be made to play their fixtures.

“Balogun’s gone on-loan, Maitland-Niles has gone on loan, Xhaka got a red card, that’s not the fault of anybody else. We can’t be calling fixtures off.

Credit: Sky Sports

“If it was down to Covid and extraordinary circumstances where there were 10 or 15 players out but we’re now talking about teams for the last few weeks where there’s no doubt they’ve been calling games off whether they think they’ve got the best team to win a game.”

And Nev’s former England teram-mate Carragher agreed: I don’t want this to be about Arsenal, I think Gary’s right, this is about the Premier League as a whole. Every club has done this.

“No other league in Europe is doing this, certainly in those big leagues. Bayern Munich played a 16-year-old in the last game and that tells you exactly where they are. Why can’t we do that? We can’t our young players be given an opportunity in these circumstances?

“Everyone is in the same boat… If it’s an outbreak of Covid and decimated the squad, I can understand but players being in the AFCON tournament, just normal injuries, that’s got nothing to do with it.

You’ve got U23 squads, you’ve got younger players as well. This is an opportunity where they may get the chance.”

Fred tops list of nutmegged Prem players

Manchester United midfielder Fred is joint top of a list of red-faced Premier League players most nutmegged this season.

He's suffered every footballer's mini-nightmare FOUR TIMES - along with Everton's fellow Brazilian Allan, Burnley's in-demand winger Dwight McNeil and Southampton playmaker James Ward-Prowse.

Football data analysts StatsBomb revealed the list - with Wolves wideman Francisco Trincao the most successful Prem ace for actually doing nutmegs - on SEVEN.

One behind is Watford frontman Emmanuel Dennis by one, with Hwang Hee-chan tied in third on four with Joao Cancelo and Wilfried Zaha.

Credit: Getty

Venezia sign Nani

Ex-Manchester United winger Nani has joined Serie A strugglers Venezia on a deal to the end of next season.

The 112-cap Portugal legend, 35, joins from MLS club Orlando City.

The former Sporting Lisbon star was at Old Trafford from 2007-15.

Credit: Reuters

Time to Phil good

Sam Allardyce reckons United ace Phil Jones deserves to be given a second chance after spending years in football’s wilderness.

Allardyce gave Jones his debut when he was Blackburn boss in 2009 and still thinks the defender has got what it takes to perform at the highest level.

He told Lancashire Live: “His career hasn’t flourished as much as I would have wanted it to at Manchester United.

“But I hope that he’ll make a strong comeback if not at Man United then somewhere else because he deserves to.”

Ralf: Telles will start

Alex Telles will stand in for suspended Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw at Aston Villa tomorrow evening.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed Telles is to continue his run of increased game-time as United bid to go sixth with victory.

Credit: Getty

“As you said, it’s all about competition," Rangnick United's in-house media

"In the last few weeks, I think he [Telles] realised there was a realistic chance for him to play. He will play tomorrow instead of Luke Shaw, [with him] being suspended. Even when Luke was injured or when he was fit, he still did well.

Donn't leave us

Interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick hopes Donny van de Beek snubs a January exit.

Rangnick told the media today: “I want Donny van de Beek to stay.

“I had a conversation with him two weeks ago and told him I would advise him to stay until the end of the season.

“With the World Cup coming up in the winter, he wants to play.”

Ron not right says Roo

Derby boss Wayne Rooney has contradicted fellow Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo - by insisting the club should be winning titles.

Rooney and Ronaldo spent five years playing together at United and won a raft of silverware, such as three Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League.

Many though that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's return to Old Trafford would bring the club back to its former glory but the Red Devils are still languishing.

The Portugal captain claimed United need to be a top-three side at worst, but Rooney insists the Manchester giants should be "top-one team".

The record United scorer also piled pressure on interim manager Ralf Rangnick insisting he still needs to find a way to win trophies.

Rooney said: “Manchester United have to be a top-one team, not top three.

“That's the demands which the fans put on you, the demands that the club has.

“Of course, they're going through a difficult period but, make no mistake, that's a club that has to be winning championships.

"It has to be winning trophies and that's the pressure with coming and playing or working for Manchester United.

“That's the level they need to be back to. I'm sure they'll do the right things to get them back to that place.”

Red Devils linked with Inzaghi approach

Manchester United have approached Simone Inzaghi to succeed Ralf Rangnick, reports in Italy claim.

German Rangnick in November replaced sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until the end of the season.

And according to Corriere Dello Sport, Inter's Inzaghi has started to learn English with plans to coach internationally.

Rangnick, set to remain at United as a consultant when his interim role ends, is said to have also identified Inzaghi as a potential successor to him.

The former Lazio striker, younger brother to the legendary Filippo, took charge at Inter in the summer after Antonio Conte left.

And their defence of the Serie A has got off to a flying start, leading rivals AC Milan by a point with one game in hand

The club have also reached the Champions League knockout stage for the first time since 2012.

Inzaghi's role is believed to have attracted attention from across Europe, including struggling Spaniards Atletico Madrid, led by Diego Simeone.

Ralf shocked by quality of Prem strugglers

Ralf Rangnick admits he has been surprised by the standard of struggling clubs in the Premier League after a stuttering start to his reign at Old Trafford.

In his first seven games as Manchester United boss he has played all three clubs in the relegation zone.

He was lucky to get a 1-0 win at rock bottom Norwich courtesy of a late Cristiano Ronaldo penalty and was fortunate again to get a point at second bottom Newcastle after being outplayed.

While they beat a woeful Burnley 3-1, they were only really on top for the first 35 minutes.

Rangnick said: “What has surprised me a little is the teams in the lower ranks in the league are very physical and tactically very astute playing in a very organised way and in this league even against the bottom teams it is never easy.

“The top teams can lose those games.

“In Germany if the top teams like Bayern Munich play the bottom teams in ten games they will ordinarily win eight or nine.”

While Rangnick has only lost one of his seven games in charge he accepts performances have not been great.

Things have definitely improved at the back.

They were leaking goals like a sieve before his arrival but have notched up three clean sheets and only conceded one each in the other four games.

'Rashford and Sancho should get England axe'

Gabby Agbonlahor reckons Rashford and Sancho should be dropped from England duty.

The ex-striker's been blown away by West Ham star Jarrod Bowen this season, and thinks he should be one of the players to replace the pair on Three Lions duty - along with Demarai Gray.

Agbonlahor said: "At the moment, based on form, Rashford and Sancho shouldn’t be picked. If the squad was picked today they would miss out, on form.

“I’d have both Demarai Gray and Jarrod Bowen in ahead of them.

“He’s just got to keep it up until the next international break, he has to keep performing and if he can do that, he will get a call-up, definitely.”

Harte speaks on Keane incident

Leeds legend Ian Harte has opened up on the sobering time Manchester United star Roy Keane threatened to 'smash him'.

"Back when we both played for Ireland, we'd sometimes go for a drink together.

"After one night out, we got back to the hotel – Leeds were due to play Manchester United on the Saturday.

"Roy turns around and says, 'Hartey, you're a great lad. But when we play you at the weekend, I'm gonna f***ing smash you!'

"I sobered up straight away and went to bed. I love Roy, though – I've got so much respect for him."

Ronaldo has no retirement plans

Ronaldo still feels like he's in his prime despite rapidly approaching his 40's.

The 36-year-old revealed that he feels more like 30 because he takes such great care of his mind and body.

He said: “I feel happy to be a player who has shown who, in my case, longevity has been a crucial factor for me to keep playing at a high level, putting in good performances.

“Genetically, I feel like I'm 30 years old. I take great care of my body and my mind. Something I've learned recently is that, after 33, I believe the body can deliver if you need it but the real battle is mental.

“Going through many things with the focus on the end-goal of staying at a high level is the hardest thing and that's what I've been doing for the last few years.

“I've been working and focusing more on working on my mind. I know my body will handle me because I have a lot of respect for it and I listen to it a lot.”

Rangnick asks Van de Beek to stay

Rangnick has urged Donny van de Beek to snub a winter move away from Manchester United.

Rangnick told the media on Friday: “I want Donny van de Beek to stay.

"I had a conversation with him two weeks ago and told him I would advise him to stay until the end of the season.

"With the World Cup coming up in the winter, he wants to play."

Ronaldinho and Ronaldo are Cristiano's idols

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his namesakes Ronaldo and Ronaldinho were his idols growing up - but he's aimed a sly dig at the pair.

But the five-time Ballon d'Or winner believes his personal accolades have put him in a higher echelon than Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, telling ESPN Brasil: "I don’t like comparisons.

"I prefer to say that the two [Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho Gaúcho] left their legacy, their history.

"I can say, by facts, that I won more individual titles than they did, but both won World Cups.

“I sympathize a lot with them. I grew up watching them both play. Saying who is the best, who is second, is not the most important thing.

“I prefer to say that they are idols and left a beautiful history in football.”

United defence 'worse' than Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough can spring an FA Cup shock and beat Manchester United as they have a better defence, says Neil Warnock.

The Red Devils were drawn at home to the veteran manager’s former club in the fourth round after scraping past Aston Villa on Monday.

Warnock left Boro in November after being replaced by Chris Wilder in the Riverside dug-out.

But he believes the Championship side have a good chance of producing an upset against the 12-time FA Cup winners at Old Trafford next month as his old club have better defenders.

Warnock told talkSPORT Breakfast: “They’ve got great individuals but not a team and I don’t see that coming.

“They’ve got my old team Middlesbrough in the next round of the FA Cup and I wouldn’t swap any of their defenders for the back three at Middlesbrough – Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteele and Paddy McNair.

“I think they’re better than Man United‘s defence.”

Ronaldo 'baffled' by United team-mates

Ronaldo is reportedly baffled by his Manchester United team-mates' poor attitude towards training.

And now The Mail are claiming he is unhappy with their attitude in training and is complaining about the situation in private.

In particular, he is said to be irritated at being one of the only players who go to the gym before and after training.

Ten Hag's better option for United'

Darren Bent reckons Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag would be a better fit for United than Mauricio Pochettino.

Bent told talkSPORT: "I would probably go Ten Hag. I'd probably give him the nod, just. Just because I've seen Pochettino over here.

"He did great things at Spurs, getting them to the Champions League final, but I like watching Ajax, the football they play.

"Dealing with big egos, I know Ten Hag hasn't really got the biggest at Ajax, but you look at the way Pochettino is dealing with the big egos at PSG - I wouldn't say it's going particularly well.

"So I'd probably opt for Ten Hag more than Pochettino, I would."