Tampa Bay sports radio host plans protest against proposed Rays split-season concept

Five of the nation's 25 highest growth cities are in Tampa Bay or west central Florida, according to transactional data compiled for the annual U-Haul Growth Index.North Port, Fort Myers-North Fort Myers, Sarasota-Bradenton, Brandon-Riverview and Ocala all made the list, calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul's entering a city versus leaving that city in a calendar year.Kissimmee-St. Cloud, 30 miles south of Orlando, netted more movers than any market in America.The big picture: Florida had the second-most inbound moves behind Texas, up 27% year-over-year.Departures increased 24% from 2020 as overall moving traffic surged.Why it matters: While it only accounts for do-it-yourself movers in U-Haul trucks, the data shows yet again that Florida's Gulf Coast remains one of the most competitive growth markets in the country.

RIVERVIEW, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO