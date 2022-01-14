ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay sports radio host plans protest against proposed Rays split-season concept

By Colin Wolf
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite support from a small handful of local rich guys and the Tampa Bay Times editorial board, not everyone is onboard with spending millions in tax dollars on a new Rays stadium, especially one that's designed to sit empty for half a season. In response to what he says...

Did It Really Snow in Florida Last Night?

Waking up this morning, it was quite a change for Tampa Bay. After day after day with the air conditioners putting in some overtime in the middle of winter, we had to hunt down a light jacket this morning. Temperatures in the Tampa area dipped into the 40s… not cold enough for snow.
The world has discovered west central Florida

Five of the nation's 25 highest growth cities are in Tampa Bay or west central Florida, according to transactional data compiled for the annual U-Haul Growth Index.North Port, Fort Myers-North Fort Myers, Sarasota-Bradenton, Brandon-Riverview and Ocala all made the list, calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul's entering a city versus leaving that city in a calendar year.Kissimmee-St. Cloud, 30 miles south of Orlando, netted more movers than any market in America.The big picture: Florida had the second-most inbound moves behind Texas, up 27% year-over-year.Departures increased 24% from 2020 as overall moving traffic surged.Why it matters: While it only accounts for do-it-yourself movers in U-Haul trucks, the data shows yet again that Florida's Gulf Coast remains one of the most competitive growth markets in the country.
Tampa's infamous Bilzerian mansion is now on the market for $6 million

The former childhood home of Dan Bilzerian, a professional poker player and so-called "King of Instagram," is now on the market in Tampa's gated Avila community. Located at 16229 Villarreal De Avila, the home was built in 1992 by his father Paul Bilzerian, a disgraced corporate fraudster who serve 13 months in prison for illegal stock manipulation.
Longtime MLB Pitcher Announces His Retirement On Monday

A longtime MLB pitcher announced his retirement on Monday morning. Francisco Liriano is calling it a career, per Mike Maulini of FanSided. Liriano spent 21 seasons playing in the Major Leagues. He began his career with the Minnesota Twins back in 2005. The veteran pitcher also spent time with the...
Tampa Bay CEOs Say Yes To The Rays Sister City Plan

The business leaders want to see a stadium built in Ybor City. It appears that Major League Baseball and the Tampa Bay Rays ownership has sold its sister city plan, splitting 81 home games between the Tampa Bay market and Montréal to Tampa business leaders. About 40 Tampa Bay area business leaders are in favor of the scheme as a “win-win-win” for all parties. In a letter published by the Tampa Bay Tribune, the business leaders think building a new stadium for a part time franchise is actually a good idea.
Cory Branan leads list of 25 concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend

Concert cancellations are here to stay, but one scene’s loss is another’s gain, and that’s what’s happening on Friday in Tampa Heights when Memphis alt-country sweetheart Cory Branan plays a donations-accepted show at a local shuffleboard bar and restaurant. Event Details. Fri., Jan. 14, 8 p.m.
Longtime Sports Radio Host Found Dead At 69

A longtime Chicago sports radio host was reportedly found dead at the age of 69 on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Les Grobstein, a longtime overnight host for WSCR-AM670 in Chicago, was reportedly found dead in his home on Sunday. The longtime overnight host was beloved in the Chicago sports...
The 'World’s Largest Bounce House’ is coming to Tampa next month

The Guinness-certified world record holder for "World’s Largest Bounce House" will inflate in Tampa this February. The "Big Bounce America Tour" will arrive at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, Feb. 11 and run through Sunday, Feb. 13. Admission is timed and different slots are available based on age. The...
King State gets a St. Pete brewery, Raising Cane's comes to Tampa Bay, plus more foodie news

Crypto Street According to the Tampa Bay Times, Crypto Street Restaurant owner Ricardo Varona opened the restaurant to do something unexpected. Crypto Street Restaurant’s menu is jam-packed with American and Cuban dishes named after the digital currency like “Crypto Cuban,”, “Blockchain Club,” “Dogedog,” and the “Bitcoinana Split.” The restaurant said it finally accepted its first Bitcoin transaction back in November. “Our first Bitcoin transaction accepted & processed! Thank you for coming in and leading the path for payment with crypto currency!,” said a Facebook post. 309 Coronado Dr., Clearwater Beach. cryptostreetrestaurant.
A giant outdoor surf park is looking to open in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay surfers might not have to travel to the other coast of Florida to catch some decent waves. Plans to bring Peak Surf Park— complete with a half-mile beach, different types of waves, a rock climbing wall and more—to the Bay area are still in the works, with no official location or opening timeline yet.
Tampa Bay Innovation Center

Tampa Bay Innovation Center, led by Tonya Elmore, is on a roll as it says goodbye to 2021 and welcomes 2022. The St. Petersburg organization — which offers a range of business coaching and accelerator programs, in addition to coworking space — finalized plans for a new, nearly $16 million facility in St. Pete’s Innovation District and then struck a naming-rights deal with ARK Investment Management. Led by tech investment superstar Cathie Wood, ARK recently moved its headquarters from New York City to St. Pete — a monumental coup for the region.
