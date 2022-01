Everyone’s excited about electric cars nowadays—but as far as the preteen set is concerned, the rest of us are late to the party. Battery-powered ride-on cars have been a hit with kids for a couple of decades now, and they’re only getting better with age. Whether it’s a Barbie-branded Power Wheels ride-on for young children or an electric drift kart for the more daring set, it’s safe to say that most children have at least a passing interest in steering a powered vehicle around the driveway—or the neighborhood. If your kid is ready to take to the open road this spring, start shopping now for the ultimate ride-on machine. Here’s what to look for in a kids’ electric car.

