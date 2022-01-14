ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Animal Care Center needs blankets for puppies

By Mason Rockfellow
 5 days ago

BAKERSFEILD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is in the need of blankets and is asking for the community’s help.

The blankets are given to puppies at the care center, which gives the dogs a soft place to lay their heads, according to the center.

If you would like to donate any blankets or dog beds lying around, or you’re able to purchase new ones, please bring them to their facility at 201 S Mt Vernon Avenue in east Bakersfield.

For more information call the center at (661) 832-7387.

Comments / 0

