ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

3 practices adding surgical robots

By Ariana Portalatin -
beckersspine.com
 5 days ago

Three practices have recently added orthopedic surgery robots from Johnson & Johnson, Smith+Nephew and Stryker....

www.beckersspine.com

Comments / 0

Related
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Stryker CEO Lobo talks success of Wright Medical merger, increasing competitiveness of surgical robotics

CEO Kevin Lobo has a lot to be excited about at Stryker — the world’s largest orthopedic device company. Kevin Lobo has seen many successful acquisitions at Stryker’s helm in the last 10 years. The Kalamazoo, Michigan medtech giant’s recent acquisition of Wright Medical has positioned the company to expand its orthopedics range – adding upper extremities to its vast portfolio of orthopedic devices and robotics.
STRYKER, OH
beckersspine.com

Maryland orthopedic practice adds joint replacement robot

Sailsbury, Md.-based Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates added the eastern shore region's first Mako robot for joint replacements, ABC affiliate WNDT reported Jan. 10. Surgeons at the practice have completed their first case using Mako, which creates a CT scan to help physicians plan procedures. The robot can make surgeries more accurate compared with traditional joint replacements.
MARYLAND STATE
Montclair Local

Mountainside Medical Center asks the community to name surgical robot

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center is holding a “Name the Robot Contest,” for the hospital’s Stryker Mako robotic surgical system. The hospital is inviting local community members to suggest a nickname for the robot. A panel of judges comprised of hospital employees and robotic surgeons will choose the winner based on creativity, according to a hospital press release. The winner be contacted and the winning entry will be announced to the public by Feb. 28.
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jefferson Stratford Hospital now offering robotic surgical procedures

The first robotic procedure at Jefferson Stratford Hospital was recently performed by Jefferson Health – New Jersey Chief of Surgery Dr. Roy Sandau. The Camden County acute care hospital said it is offering minimally invasive robotic surgery with the da Vinci Xi system, a new surgical robot that will be used for bariatric (weight loss) surgery, along with gynecologic, urologic and general surgery procedures.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Stryker#Health System#Allina Health#Smith Nephew
beckersspine.com

Medtronic's spinal cord stimulation shows strong pain relief results

Medtronic's spinal cord stimulation therapy system showed meaningful pain relief results in a three-month study, the medical device company said Jan. 14. The company said patients reported a 3.9 cm reduction in overall pain at three months on a 10 cm Visual Analog Scale. Patients also reported an average 4.3 cm decrease in back pain and an average 5 cm decrease in leg pain.
HEALTH
beckersspine.com

Vuze's spinal stabilization surgery system gets FDA clearance

Vuze Medical's proprietary software-only guidance system received FDA 510(k) clearance. The Vuze system is designed for spinal stabilization surgeries in outpatient settings, according to a Jan. 18 news release. It does not use sensors or cameras, instead relying on 2D X-rays. The first patient cases were completed in Israel, and the company expects a U.S. debut in mid-2022.
ELECTRONICS
MedicalXpress

Selected procedures may be performed by surgical residents alone

(HealthDay)—For appropriately selected cases, patient outcomes are similar whether surgical procedures are performed by residents alone, attending surgeons alone, or residents with the assistance of attending surgeons, according to a study published online Dec. 22 in JAMA Surgery. Joseph B. Oliver, M.D., M.P.H., from the VA New Jersey Healthcare...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Electronics
Port Arthur News

Christus expands footprint by adding surgical team

Just weeks after opening a new clinic in Port Arthur, Christus Southeast Texas Health System is continuing its outreach by welcoming Southeast Texas Surgical Associates under the Christus umbrella. Southeast Texas Surgical Associates, located on 11th Street in Beaumont, has been long been performing surgeries at several hospitals and outpatient...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
beckersspine.com

Spine surgeons not doing these 3 things will be left behind

Spine surgery is a dynamic field with evolving opportunities to succeed within the value-based healthcare ecosystem. But surgeons who aren't doing these three things could be left behind. 1. Performing cases in ASCs. The trend toward outpatient spine surgery began well before the pandemic, but accelerated in the last two...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
beckersspine.com

As Neuralink aims for human trials, 3 spine surgeons weigh in on practicality

Elon Musk's Neuralink brain implant has been in development for years and tested in animals in 2020 and 2021. Mr. Musk said he aims to use Neuralink in humans this year, and its first applications would help spinal cord injury patients. Three spine surgeons shared their thoughts about the technology...
YOUTUBE
beckersspine.com

Dr. Saad Chaudhary: AI will help spine surgery outcomes

Saad Chaudhary, MD, a minimally invasive spine surgeon at New York City-based Mount Sinai, pointed to robotics and artificial intelligence as key players as spine technology evolves. He discussed why those technologies hold promise on the "Becker's Healthcare Spine and Orthopedic Podcast" on Dec. 2. Note: This is an excerpt....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckersspine.com

Pioneering orthopedic surgery professor honored for lifetime achievements

Louis Gerstenfeld, PhD, a professor of orthopedic surgery at the Boston University School of Medicine, has earned the first Lifetime Achievement Award from the Orthopedic Research Society International Section of Fracture Repair. Dr. Gerstenfeld was nominated for pioneering scientific advancements through cross-disciplinary collaboration and technology, his service on several committees...
BOSTON, MA
Wyoming News

At-Home COVID Tests Accurate for Ki​ds: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite earlier concerns that at-home COVID-19 tests might be less accurate than PCR tests, new research in U.S. children and teens adds to evidence that the rapid tests are highly accurate. The scientists said the accuracy of the tests — which can be used at home and in schools and provide quick results — is similar to that of PCR tests, which have to be analyzed in a lab and can take one to two days to deliver...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 11,000 Deaths Tallied In MN, Positivity Rate Climbs To 22.2%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota report a 22.2% average positivity rate and 10,651 new COVID-19 cases in the latest update, which represents data as of Friday. An additional 29 deaths in the report brings the state’s cumulative fatalities to 11,000 since the start of the pandemic. Three of the deaths reported Tuesday took place in late 2021, and one person who died was in their 30s from Ramsey County. As Omicron surges across the state, other key statistics, such as new cases and hospitalizations, have risen to 172.8 and 24.6 per 100,000 residents respectively. Both are well over the “high risk”...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser Members Given Less Than Recommended Dose of Pfizer COVID Vaccine At Walnut Creek Facility

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Kaiser Permanente has alerted nearly 4,000 of its members who received a Pfizer COVID vaccine at its Walnut Creek Medical Center that they may have received less than a full dose. The HMO has sent notices to those members this month offering appointments for another dose if they want one. The shots were given between October 25 and December 10 and Kaiser said the dose was “slightly less than the recommended dose of vaccine,” between 0.01 to 0.04 ml less than the recommended 0.30 ml dose. Kaiser said that after consulting with experts and reviewing guidelines from...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
beckersspine.com

5 updates on sacroiliac joint procedures in 6 months

Here are five key clinical, policy and device updates regarding sacroiliac joint care since July 13:. 1. Optum teamed with Advisory Board to examine how CMS approval of procedures in ASCs shifted where surgeons performed procedures. The researchers found SI joint fusions were up 18 percent for Medicare beneficiaries at ASCs and 13 percent at HOPDs. Optum, on the other hand, reported that SI joint fusions jumped 12 percent at HOPDs and 5 percent at ASCs.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy