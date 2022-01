MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Three Sharon Hill police officers each face a slew of charges in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot by police while at a high school football game over the summer. A grand jury found the officers collectively fired their guns more than two dozen times, injuring four people and leaving 8-year-old Fanta Bility dead. Sharon Hill police officers Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney are each charged with 12 counts of manslaughter and reckless endangerment in connection to the death of Fanta, plus the wounding of three others, Delaware County District...

SHARON HILL, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO