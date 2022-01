When you’re in the beginning stages of dating someone, you may not know each other well. That's the point of dating, after all—getting to know someone. As you learn about the other person, you'll uncover aspects of their personality and certain preferences. For instance, are they introverted or extroverted? What's their sun sign? And do they skew more public or private? Learning your love interest wants to keep things under wraps may make you feel like they lack confidence in or excitement about the flame. But is it inherently a red flag if you're dating a private person who wants to keep your relationship mum?

