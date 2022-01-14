ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 50 best mockumentary movies

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt one point in Rob Reiner’s seminal 1984 mockumentary, “This Is Spinal Tap,” Michael McKean’s pretentious rock star declares, “I believe virtually everything I read, and I think that is what makes me more of a selective human than someone who doesn’t believe...

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in January 2022

New year, new… us? A week into the year, 2022 doesn’t feel totally different than the last one. Still, a new year means a fresh start for streaming content, even if the awards season is far, far from over, and we’ll still be talking about the same dozen movies for the next three months. Many of which are on Netflix, including the Christmas weekend streaming smash “Don’t Look Up” (which both irked and wired viewers for either its bracing assault on climate change denial or too tepid treatment of the same; you pick), as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” a directorial debut that, in some ways, reduces the bursting historical context of its Elena Ferrante source novel to a Hollywood-friendly adaptation. (Even as the film leaves much to the viewer’s own making.)
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In 'The Time Machine' Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch Right Now

A new year means a new opportunity to start over. That 10-season drama that you're trudging through just to finish it? It's 2022! Drop it like a bad habit! The new show your friends are into but you just don't get? It's 2022! Hard pass! Make your resolution for the new year to find something to watch that you like, whether it's a new series, an overlooked gem from the last few years, or a classic that will remind you of a recent favorite.
AOL Moviefone

10 Best John Cena Movies

In a very short amount of time, John Cena has gone from being a professional wrestler to an international box office movie star. His diverse resume of comedies and action movies explains how he made his career transition. Premiering on HBO Max January 13th is ‘Peacemaker,’ a spinoff of James...
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In 'A Man Called Ove' With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
Deadline

'The White Lotus': F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to...
shortlist.com

The best movie and TV gangsters of all time

There are many gangster guises on the big and small screen - as this best movie and TV gangsters list showcases. Whether they rule with an iron fist, a ferocious foul mouth or a quiet sensibility devoid of any emotion, the most memorable on-screen gangsters are the ones whose presence knocks you completely off balance when you watch them and have you cowering in the corner fearing a wrong word will have you sleeping with the fish(es).
The Hollywood Reporter

Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson Teaming for Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho has found his next film. The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled sci-fi movie for Warner Bros., with actor Robert Pattinson in talks to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project will be based on Mickey7, a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories...
sent-trib.com

Check out best of movies in '21

2021 was a difficult year for the movie industry. Many movie productions were interrupted or delayed due to the pandemic. Film distributors had to make difficult decisions, whether to release their movies in theaters, to streaming services or both. With a few exceptions, traditional box office numbers, for attendance and profits, declined precipitously.
Deadline

'Queen Of Glory' Filmmaker Nana Mensah Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Nana Mensah, the writer, director, producer and actress who made her feature debut with Queen of Glory, has signed with WME for representation. In the comedy, which premiered in U.S. Narrative Competition at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, the Ghanaian-American multihyphenate stars as Sarah, who looks to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. The film netted Mensah the festival’s award for Best New Narrative Director and its Special Jury Prize for Artistic Expression, as well as the Mill Valley Film Festival’s inaugural Mind the Gap Creation Prize. Mensah was a staff writer on Season 2...
cinelinx.com

Ten Best Movies with "2" In the Title

Well, we’ve made it to 2022. To celebrate the new year, and all those twos, we’ve decided to rank the ten best movies with the number two in the title. It used to be that when you made a sequel to your successful movie you would just recycle the title from the original film and slap a “2” on the end. Well, these days every other movie is a sequel of something else, and thankfully studios have become a lot more creative with their titles. Certainly there are a lot of dashes, semi-colons, and subtitles to keep track of, but it feels like someone actually tried. The “add a two” formula became often associated with straight-to-home video releases, and so it seemed like others with similar approaches were doomed to fail. It’s like the films seemed so underwhelming the studios didn’t even bother to come up with a title.
The Hollywood Reporter

Glen Powell, Chris Morgan Team for Sci-Fi Action-Thriller 'Deputy X' at Universal (Exclusive)

Actor Glen Powell has teamed up with Fast & Furious writer-producer Chris Morgan for Deputy X, a sci-fi action-thriller set up at Universal Pictures. Powell will star and helped come up with the idea and concept for the project, which is intended to be a high-concept franchise starter for the actor. Morgan, who has a long-standing relationship with the studio thanks to his work as writer and producer on seven of its Fast movies, will produce along with Ainsley Davies, the head of development at his Chris Morgan Productions. Jack Paglen, whose previous credits include Transcendence starring Johnny Depp and Alien: Covenant, will...
IndieWire

Willem Dafoe Pitches Playing a 'Joker Imposter' in Mash-Up vs. Joaquin Phoenix

Well, this is a superhero multiverse we didn’t quite expect. After reprising his role as the Green Goblin in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Willem Dafoe has his sights set on another comic book baddie: Batman’s nemesis, the Joker… or an “imposter” take on him. During a cover story interview with British GQ, Dafoe hinted at expanding his role in DC and Marvel films by way of a “Joker” sequel. “There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter,” Dafoe explained. “So it would be possible to have not dueling Jokers, but someone that [claims] to be the Joker that...
MassLive.com

Golden Globes 2022 honor best in TV, movies

The Golden Globes will be awarded Sunday, Jan. 9, before a much-smaller audience. NBC, the longtime broadcaster, has said it won’t air the annual Golden Globes this year as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the awards show, attempts to rebuild its image. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which was threatened by boycotts over the inclusiveness of its membership — has pledged reforms, but NBC says more time is needed.
KXLY

Halle Berry wants more women of color directing movies

Halle Berry has stressed the importance of getting more women of color directing Hollywood movies. The ‘Bruised’ star – who made her directorial debut with the critically-acclaimed Netflix Original film – isn’t sure about where her own career behind the camera is going, but she strongly believes others should get the same opportunity.
IndieWire

Netflix Will Launch 'Cobra Kai' Podcast from Martin Kove, aka Sensei Kreese

Martin Kove is staying one step ahead of the competition. The “Cobra Kai” star is set to launch the podcast “Cobra Koves” with LiveOne-owned PodcastOne on January 20, as announced by Deadline. Kove originally starred in the “Karate Kid” films as bully John Kreese; in the Netflix spinoff series “Cobra Kai,” Kove’s character has since become a rival Sensei to lead stars Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Kove will break down his character in the “Cobra Koves” podcast, alongside his children, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, as they recap the Netflix series, which premiered its fourth season in...
Variety

Lily Tomlin to Receive AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards Career Achievement Honor

AARP The Magazine announced on Wednesday that Lily Tomlin will receive this year’s Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award. Tomlin will be honored at the 20th anniversary special of the annual Movies for Grownups Awards, which will broadcast on March 18 at 9 p.m. ET by Great Performances on PBS. “I am honored to receive this award from AARP. There are so few grownups in the world. I am happy to be one. I feel I am not only a grownup, but I am mature for my age and that’s the truthhhhh!” the “Grace and Frankie” star said in a written...
tasteofcinema.com

The 10 Best Unfaithful Movie Adaptations

6. Children of Men (2006) from The Children of Men. Children of Men is regarded as one of the greatest sci-fi films of the 21st century. Its superbly detailed dystopia is accompanied by pitch-perfect direction and a strong sense of momentum. Children of Men the movie functions as a road trip where Clive Owen’s character must deliver the only fertile woman on Earth so both she and the child she has birthed can be protected in the violent world of the film. But the main focus of the film is just a small portion of the book.
