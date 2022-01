SALT LAKE CITY — A pediatric infectious diseases doctor on Friday urged Utahns not to underestimate the effects of the omicron variant — including for children. "Right now, we are really facing one of the most difficult times in the entire two years that we've been dealing with COVID and the impact around the world, and this is despite the fact that on average, omicron causes less severe disease," said Dr. Andrew Pavia, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at University of Utah Health and director of hospital epidemiology at Primary Children's Hospital.

