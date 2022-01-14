ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Several ROH Belts Being Retired, Note On Company Allowing The Other Belts To Be Defended

By Joseph Lee
 5 days ago

As previously reported, Deonna Purrazzo, who is on the Impact Wrestling roster, defeated Rok-C for the ROH Women’s title on last night’s episode. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current plan with ROH is to focus solely on the men’s world title (held by both Gresham...

WWE Files New Trademark For Brock Lesnar’s Name

WWE is reupping their trademark on Brock Lesnar, filing a new application for the name last week. Fightful reports that WWE filed an application on January 14th for Lesnar’s name for merchandising purposes. The full description of the trademark reads:. “Mark For: BROCK LESNAR trademark registration is intended to...
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 1.17.22

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than two weeks away from the Royal Rumble and that means it is time for the card to be finalized. Last week saw Doudrop become the #1 contender for the Raw Women’s Title in what should at least be a fresh match. Other than that, we could use some more names being added to the namesake matches. Let’s get to it.
The Independent

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would relish chance to face Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou would relish the opportunity to go head-to-head with Tyson Fury in his next fight.The 35-year-old UFC heavyweight champion faces former team-mate Ciryl Gane in a unification bout in Anaheim California at the weekend, but would take to the octagon with WBC champion Fury having challenged him to a contest wearing MMA’s lighter gloves.Asked if everything goes to plan against Gane whether he would rather face him or defend his title against Jon Jones in his next fight, the Predator told a press conference: “If you give me the two options, I would choose fighting Tyson Fury.One of...
Two Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. As announced via Sarah Schreiber on Monday, Seth Rollins will take on Bobby Lashley while Doudrop and Becky Lynch will team up against Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair. WWE’s preview of the matches are as follows:. Bobby Lashley...
The Independent

Rey Mysterio flying high as cover star for WWE 2K22

Rey Mysterio used to fight with his young son for bragging rights when they played wrestling video games together.The WWE high-flying superstar has plenty to boast about now — he's on the cover of the WWE 2K22 video game set for a March 11 release.“It’s a moment of great pride, not just for me, but for the generations that come after me. All my people, all the Latinos ” Mysterio said.Even better, Mysterio is a playable character with his son, Dominik. The younger Mysterio wrestled his first WWE match in 2020 and later became tag-tag team champions with his father.Mysterio...
MLW COO Talks Up New ‘Undiscovered’ Signing That Will Debut Soon

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, MLW COO MSL spoke about a new ‘undiscovered’ signing that will be debuting for the company later this month. Here are highlights:. On the company’s latest signing: “January 21st in Dallas, I am going to unveil my newest signing, right? I scoured the world, I wanted to find the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. I had thousands of video submissions from independent wrestlers, I went everywhere. I went to the everglades and scouted alligator wrestlers. I went to the Middle East and scouted snake charmers, I went over to Asia, sumo wrestlers, I was willing to consider anyone. Nothing was off-limits and I did find, thankfully, and I can’t wait to unveil him on January 21st, the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. This guy is going to blow your mind.”
Kosei Fujita to Miss NJPW Events Due To Injury

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Kosei Fujita will miss several events on their Golden Series tour due to a shoulder injury. He is expected to be back in February. Tomorrow’s match at an NJPW event at Korakuen Hall has been changed from a tag team match (Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) to a singles match (Oiwa vs. Takahashi). The announcement reads:
WWE Attorney Jerry McDevitt Considering Retirement

In an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, WWE’s longtime attorney Jerry McDevitt noted that at age 72, he’s looking to wind down as he heads towards retirement. Here are highlights:. On how he started working with WWE: “”That night, I got a call from the lawyer who was...
stillrealtous.com

Renee Paquette Asked Former WWE Star If They Were Dating Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley have been a couple for some time now, and in recent years they’ve gone on to get married and welcome a child into the world together. But all good things come from humble beginnings, and there was once a point in time when Renee and Jon were just getting to know one another.
AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For Next Week (SPOILERS)

All Elite Wrestling taped a new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation last night in Washington, DC, ahead of that night’s Dynamite episode. You can find taping results below, via Wrestling-News.net:. * Leyla Hirsch def. Brittany Blake. * Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) def. Myles Hawkins & Action...
The Briscoes Say If They Sign With AEW, Everyone Else Will Take A Backseat

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Mark and Jay Briscoe spoke about possibly going to AEW, feuding with FTR and how they wouldn’t take a backseat to anyone. Here are highlights:. Jay Briscoe on possibly signing with AEW: “That’s the thing man, if it does...
