You Can Own The Famous Custom Dodge Challenger That Was Stolen From SEMA

This car is the perfect representation of what a muscle car should be with a big V8 Hemi engine, rare colors, and tons of iconic style to match!. Dodge is one of those companies whose influence on the American car culture remains extremely predominant today. While they have been in the news in recent years due to the creation of models such as the Hellcat Chargers and Challenger, even the oldest models in the Dodge lineup still live on as the nation's favorite muscle cars. Unlike some other vehicles, which are typically classified as muscle cars, such as the Challenger and Barracuda, pony cars. The Charger was an actual muscle car that checked nearly every qualification to earn this title, especially in the second generation. This gen saw the introduction of some excellent engine options, such as the ever-popular 440 ci V8 and other V8 powerhouses. However, this particular car has something far more unique, a 426 ci Hemi. But what makes this such an awesome addition to this vehicle?

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO