Netherlands to ease coronavirus restrictions despite new wave of infections

The Netherlands will ease its strict lockdown from Saturday, local media channels are reporting, subject to government talks later today.Non-essential stores, hairdressers and gyms will be able to open from 15 January, with a cap on customer numbers, reported broadcasters NOS and RTL, citing government sources.Students will also be allowed back to colleges and universities - but bars, restaurants, museums and other attractions are expected to remain closed.The plans are set to be finalised by ministers on Friday.The country has been under lockdown rules since 19 December, with all public venues, shops and dining establishments closed except for grocery stores...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO