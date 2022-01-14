Brian Cox Turned Down ‘Game of Thrones’ Over Pay, Rejected ‘Pirates’ With ‘Overrated’ Johnny Depp

Scottish actor Brian Cox, 75, is on the cover of a digital British GQ spinoff called GQ Hype. This rules because in the cast of Succession, Cox is surrounded by hypebeasts. Nicholas Braun is certainly a hypebeast. Jeremy Strong portrays one as Kendall. But no one goes full fucking beast to the press like Cox, who can be disarmingly candid. In the Hype interview, Cox says straight-up there will be only one or two more seasons of Succession after this one, “and then I think we’re done.” This isn’t the first time Succession’s five-season ceiling has been invoked, but it was a confirmation, and he said it so casually and assuredly. Plus it reminded us of our favorite Succession C-plot: Brian Cox just sort of running his mouth to the press. The season three premiere came and went, and Cox is still running his mouth. So, we’ll keep updating this post. Below, some highs and lows for Brian Cox’s PR team.

