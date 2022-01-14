ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Cox Turned Down ‘Game of Thrones’ Over Pay, Rejected ‘Pirates’ With ‘Overrated’ Johnny Depp

By Zack Sharf
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Cox already has one hit HBO drama series under his belt with “Succession,” but he could’ve had an even bigger one had he accepted an offer to star in “Game of Thrones.” As revealed in his new memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” (via Esquire), Cox turned down the...

Vulture

Is Brian Cox Allowed to Be Saying All This?

Scottish actor Brian Cox, 75, is on the cover of a digital British GQ spinoff called GQ Hype. This rules because in the cast of Succession, Cox is surrounded by hypebeasts. Nicholas Braun is certainly a hypebeast. Jeremy Strong portrays one as Kendall. But no one goes full fucking beast to the press like Cox, who can be disarmingly candid. In the Hype interview, Cox says straight-up there will be only one or two more seasons of Succession after this one, “and then I think we’re done.” This isn’t the first time Succession’s five-season ceiling has been invoked, but it was a confirmation, and he said it so casually and assuredly. Plus it reminded us of our favorite Succession C-plot: Brian Cox just sort of running his mouth to the press. The season three premiere came and went, and Cox is still running his mouth. So, we’ll keep updating this post. Below, some highs and lows for Brian Cox’s PR team.
Inside the Magic

“Rotten” Johnny Depp Film Returns From the Dead After Netflix Resurgence

Typically, Johnny Depp films are beloved by many. From Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) to Alice in Wonderland (2010), to Edward Sissorhands (1990), and more, Depp is known to create fantastic films with incredible acting. There is one Depp film, however, that never received the same love that many others...
klif.com

KLIF Morning News: Johnny Depp The Wartime Photographer

Johnny Depp stars in a new movie about a post World War II problem in Japan where he has to document the crisis through photography! Frank Swietek joins Dave & Amy to review that and a handful of other new releases in this week’s movie review segment.
digitalspy.com

Succession star reveals why they turned down Game of Thrones role

Succession star Brian Cox has explained why he rejected the opportunity to play Robert Baratheon in Game of Thrones. Regaling readers with tales from across his acclaimed career – including credits in Troy, the '80s movie Manhunter and Zodiac, to name just a few – Cox's autobiography Putting the Rabbit in the Hat features a section on this very subject.
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Reveals Promo Gimmick Inspired By Johnny Depp Character

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker recently appeared on the “My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox” podcast and revealed a gimmick she borrows from Captain Jack Sparrow, which is the main “Pirates of the Caribbean” character played by actor Johnny Depp. “Fun fact –...
CinemaBlend

Succession Star Calls Johnny Depp 'Overrated' While Talking Role He Could Have Taken In Pirates Of The Caribbean

Veteran character actor Brian Cox appears to be the kind of man who doesn’t mince words. Which should make his upcoming memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, an enjoyable read. As excerpts from the book begin to make the rounds ahead of its publication, we are starting to learn about coveted roles Cox turned down over the course of his Hollywood career, and one of them would have put him opposite the “so overrated” Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
NPR

'Succession' Star Brian Cox

Cox says ruthless business tycoon Logan Roy is one of the most extraordinary roles he's ever played: "He is a misanthrope [who] is very disappointed with the human experiment." We talk with the Scottish actor about the musicality of his voice, why he doesn't practice method acting, and growing up in poverty.
Deadline

‘Succession’s Brian Cox Goes Full Beast Mode On Donald Trump, Talks Jeremy Strong, Johnny Depp, & ‘Adaptation’ Absence In New Memoir

“What I have an opinion about 25 years ago, it’s not necessarily the opinion I have now,” admits Brian Cox as response to the viewpoint the Succession star offers on the likes of Johnny Depp, Michael Caine, Ed Norton, Game of Thrones and others in his new memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. “I don’t really dismiss or disrespect anybody who goes for this profession because it’s a tough, bloody profession,” the seasoned Shakespearean thespian adds with the hindsight of a career spanning more than 60 years. First released in the UK late last year and out today Stateside, the 384-page...
AOL Corp

Brian Cox on his new memoir and those Johnny Depp comments: 'I really do not disrespect anybody involved in this profession'

Like his Succession alter ego Logan Roy, Brian Cox is making all the right moves these days. Last week, the 75-year-old snagged a Screen Actors Guild nomination for the role that's taken him from longtime character actor to leading man, while Jan. 18 marks the U.S. publication of his memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. While it's not the first time Cox has put pen to paper — he has previously shared some of his adventures in the industry in Salem to Moscow: An Actors Odyssey and The Lear Diaries — it's undoubtedly his most comprehensive, and candid, work.
