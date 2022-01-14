Which Winter Olympics Sport Are You Most Excited to Watch?

The Olympics are right around the corner and Sports Illustrated is marking the occasion with a special edition of the cover. It will feature four women athletes, including stand-out stars from Team USA like Mikaela Shiffrin.Jan. 18, 2022.
Picture skiers making majestic aerials, jumps and manoeuvres and you've got freestyle skiing. It's artistic, athletic and creative, meaning it's sure to captivate viewers when competition gets underway on 3 February at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Medals will be won in 13 events, with freeski big air and mixed...
Is this a dog lover's favorite ever sport at an Olympics? Dogsledding once featured at the 1932 Lake Placid Winter Olympics as a demonstration sport, but it's still got a strong community around the world.
Amdocs recently released its 2022 Winter Olympics Viewing Insights Report in which 1,000 consumers across the U.S. took a survey to answer how they prefer to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics this February. Half of the respondents (49%) are planning to watch the events and 48% are just as excited as they were with the Summer Games.
Nearly 30 years after "Cool Runnings" became a feel-good hit movie, it's time for a reboot. The Jamaican four-man bobsled team is back in the Winter Olympics for the first time in decades after qualifying for a spot in next month's competition in Beijing. It marks the first time the...
HOUSTON – The Winter Olympics are just around the corner, and to get ready for them – we are learning all about the sport of curling with the Curling Club of Houston. Curling is a sport played by two teams, each made up of four players who take turns sliding heavy, polished granite rocks across the ice.
Covid-19 concerns have led NBC Sports to keep most of its announcing teams at home for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, according to a report.
“The announce teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling events from our Stamford (Conn.) facility due to COVID concerns,” Greg Hughes, senior vice president communications, NBC Sports, said in a phone interview with USA Today.
“We’ll still have a large presence on the ground in Beijing, and our coverage of everything will be first rate as usual, but our plans are evolving by the day as they are for most media companies covering the Olympics,” he added.
NBC’s broadcasting teams for figure skating, Alpine skiing and snowboarding were originally going to be at the games. The rest were already scheduled for Connecticut duties. NBC also kept most of its team at home for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, but did have teams on site in Japan for some sports, including gymnastics and swimming.
The network’s Olympic host, Mike Tirico, will attend the Feb. 4 opening ceremony and the first few days of the Games in China. But he then be evacuated for Los Angeles to host the Feb. 13 Super Bowl, another NBC property this year.
In light of the recent tragic death of the HS hockey player Teddy Balkind, Rick Wolff digs in to why protective neck guards are not mandatory in all youth and HS ice hockey - and why USA Hockey is resistant.
LILLEHAMMER, Norway – The World Para Snow Sports Championships for athletes with physical disabilities got underway Tuesday and will continue through Sunday. The event has reached a milestone becoming the […]
Grand Seiko's limited edition sports watches celebrate the brand's 20th anniversary, marking the first watch with a GMT complication and the 15th anniversary of the brand's first Spring Drive-powered chronograph. To honor the monumental celebrations, the brand launched two new watches. The stainless steel GMT SBGE275 and the titanium chronograph...
Ice hockey is one of the 15 sports disciplines taking place at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. It's fast-paced, hard-hitting, and thrilling, yet with a long tradition of history and superstitions – a sport with everything for the neutral. Excitement has been building for the tournaments, and although...
