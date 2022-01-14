State Patrol Reports 700+ Crashes And Spinouts Amid Friday’s Snow

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Snow Emergency Info | School Closings & Delays

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The snow storm Friday led to more than 700 crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol said troopers responded to 728 crashes and spinouts between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. In those crashes, 35 people were hurt, but none were killed.

The snow started falling Friday morning, and by the evening hours, accumulations in southwestern Minnesota were approaching 10 inches. In the metro area, up to 5 inches of snow had fallen in some areas.

