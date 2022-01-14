ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Serious injury crash on Swan

By Phil Villarreal
A serious injury wreck slowed traffic near Swan and Malvern Friday.

Tucson police say a man was serious injured in the crash, which shut down Swan between Malvern and 17th Street.

No timetable was given for the road to reopen.

Alvernon and 22nd Street worked as alternates.

