RFK’s Assassin Denied Parole by Governor Newsom

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday.
Officials didn’t say how the 59-year-old was doing, nor whether he exposed others, but noted “he remains working diligently for the people of Texas from home.”
Paxton joins other high-ranking state officials, including Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who got COVID-19.
The attorney general has been a leading voice against vaccine mandates, but his office today did not immediately answer questions on his vaccination status.
Social media posts showed Paxton attended a weekend Donald Trump #Save America rally in Arizona.
