RFK’s Assassin Denied Parole by Governor Newsom

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man convicted of assassinating Senator Robert F. Kennedy more than a half century ago will remain...

Governor Newsom Highlights Homeless Funds in Proposed Budget

Governor Gavin Newsom visited a homeless camp off the freeway in downtown San Diego to highlight 14 billion dollars in homeless funding proposed as part of the new state budget. The plan before the state legislature includes one-point-five billion dollars for behavioral health housing and 500 million to help cleanup homeless camps. The 14 billion dollar proposal is trying to create 55-thousand new housing units and treatment beds across California.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Robert F. Kennedy
Gavin Newsom
Texas' GOP attorney general tells Steve Bannon podcast 'we're done if anybody can vote' after court ruling

A Texas court ruling has prompted the state’s Republican attorney general to admit that the party is “done in Texas” electorally if anyone can now vote. The comments come from Ken Paxton, who is currently embroiled in a number of controversies relating to his office's investigation into possible voter fraud.Mr Paxton’s comments come after a Court of Appeals decision which will effectively strip him of the authority to prosecute “voter fraud”, with that now exclusively the job of local DAs. Since there is no appeal process, all he can do now is ask for a rehearing. Speaking on Steve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Frontline Workers Seek Paid Covid Sick Leave

Frontline workers are urging the California state Legislature to provide two weeks of COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave. Rianan Ramos is a grocery store employee who says workers are forced to choose between coming in to work sick or losing a paycheck. Ramos adds people with positive results have been working since supplemental paid sick leave came to an end. California state Senator Dave Cortese of San Jose says additional paid sick leave will allow workers to quarantine while slowing the spread. He believes “supplemental paid sick leave is one of the most important weapons against the virus to slow the spread.” Workers throughout California are hoping lawmakers in Sacramento will soon take action.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jamal Simmons: Kamala Harris’ aide meeting with Hispanic Caucus after row over tweets about undocumented immigrants

Vice President Kamala Harris’ new communications director, Jamal Simmons, will meet with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in hopes of quelling controversy over a decade-old tweet that has angered immigrations rights advocates in the days since he was named to Ms Harris’ staff.A White House official told The Independent that Mr Simmons’ meeting with the lawmakers will take place on Thursday and was “mutually agreed upon” by both the veteran Democratic operative and the Hispanic Caucus. Mr Simmons, who started as Ms Harris’ top communicator last week, was brought on to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
California Reaches Settlement in Student Debt Lawsuit

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is announcing a settlement in a student debt lawsuit. Bonta’s office says student loan company Navient agreed to settle a multistate lawsuit over lending and collection policies. The settlement essentially cancels one-point-seven-billion dollars in student debt and offers 357-thousand California residents a small refund of 260 dollars. Navient was a key lender to those who attended for-profit colleges, some of which scammed students before going out of business.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Tests Positive For COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday. Officials didn’t say how the 59-year-old was doing, nor whether he exposed others, but noted “he remains working diligently for the people of Texas from home.” Paxton  joins other high-ranking state officials, including Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who got COVID-19. The attorney general has been a leading voice against vaccine mandates, but his office today did not immediately answer questions on his vaccination status. Social media posts showed Paxton attended a weekend Donald Trump #Save America rally in Arizona.        
TEXAS STATE
