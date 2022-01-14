ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cut Off, LA

‘No survivors’ in Lafourche Parish helicopter crash

By Michael Scheidt, Allison Bruhl
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) — Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson says there were “no survivors” in the helicopter crash.

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Chaisson said the aircraft nosedived and sunk into the mud. He said crash victims included the pilot and one passenger. They have not been identified at this time.

The crash took place in a private community on West 107th Street, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office was notified of the crash by a citizen.

According to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, watchstanders were notified of the crash at around 10 a.m. Coast Guard officials said Rotocraft Leasing Co personnel notified Sector New Orleans that their records confirmed an overdue aircraft matching the description with two people aboard.

Responders to the crash included the Coast Guard, Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafourche Parish Fire Department and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

