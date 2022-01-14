Arrest made in connection to 1-year-old’s abduction in Clarkston

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the kidnapping of a 1-year-old that sparked a statewide Amber Alert and search.

Blaise Barnett vanished for more than 36 hours after his parents said he was abducted when their SUV was stolen outside their Clarkston home on Nov. 10.

Blaise was later found at a home near the police station in Clarkston around 3 p.m. the next day.

Clarkston police announced Friday that an arrest has been made months later.

Dieu Doumdje was arrested by DeKalb County School Police this week.

The Clarkston Police Department is currently still actively investigating the case and conducting interviews to determine if any other suspects are involved.

Police said it was GBI forensics that led them to the teen suspect.

“The vehicle was processed with the GBI, during that time we were able to obtain a fingerprint from a piece of mail that was unrelated to anyone associated with the family,” a police spokesperson said.

Doumdje is currently in the DeKalb County Jail charged with theft by taking with no bond.

Channel 2 learned that Doumdje has been arrested before. DeKalb police arrested him in a burglary case last September. Police said he and some other suspects broke into a home and the case is still open.

Channel 2 Action News was at the scene when Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents carried Blaise from the home where he was found. The child was treated at the hospital and released back to his family. Police said that the mystery of where the 1-year-old was for 36 hours is still being investigated.

