Municipal benchmark yields were steady to firmer by a basis point 10-years and out Thursday as U.S. Treasuries were stronger and equities sold off led by tech stocks. The municipal primary dominated the day with several large deals pricing. The correction to higher yields over the past week is allowing investors to be more selective with credits. Chicago schools saw 10- to 20-basis point cuts from price talk circulated Tuesday, showing investors demanded more for the junk-rated credit now that all municipal yields have climbed into a higher range.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO