Jonah Hill shares 'the only way' he will make a 'Superbad' sequel

By Megan Armstrong
 5 days ago
Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock

At 38 years old and with two Oscar nominations to his name, Jonah Hill can do whatever he wants in Hollywood.

Hill's true ascent began with Superbad, and he wouldn't mind for his career to end with a Superbad sequel.

"I haven't pitched this to anybody. What I want to do is when we're like 80, do a Superbad 2," Hill told W Magazine. "Like, 'old-folks-home Superbad.' Our spouses die, and we're single again. That's what I want Superbad 2 to be, and that's the only way I would ever make it."

The 2007 comedic cult classic was written by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, and they cast Hill to play Seth opposite Michael Cera as Evan. The Canadian creative partners began writing Superbad as teenagers, as explained by Rogen in May 2019:

Hill went on to star in more projects from Rogen, such as This Is The End (2013) and Sausage Party (2016).

Most recently, Hill played Jason Orlean, arrogant son of President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep), in Adam McKay's satirical sci-fi film Don't Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

"I heard about Don’t Look Up, and I’ve always been a fan of the director, Adam McKay," Hill explained to W. "He made Step Brothers, which is a modern masterpiece and should be in the Smithsonian. He wanted me to play this part where Meryl Streep is my mom! We’d all been stuck in our houses because of Covid, and I was lonely and bored, and I felt like, Wow, what a depressing time. Covid was horrific, but it did make me reprioritize the value of being irreverent and funny. I thought, We should all just laugh! While in lockdown, during the making of the movie, Leonardo DiCaprio and I decided to live together in Boston. We couldn’t go to restaurants, so we lived in a house together and watched tons of films."

