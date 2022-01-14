ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg mayor encourages neighbors to use caution against COVID during holiday weekend

By Biancca Ball
 5 days ago

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. encouraged neighbors to use caution against COVID-19 during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

In a statement, the mayor commended the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) for the recent closures due to COVID concerns. However, Flaggs said he has not been informed by any medical experts that the city needs to take action at this time.

K-4th grade Loyd Star students quarantined until Tuesday

The mayor has not issued any mandated emergency order. Flaggs encouraged neighbors to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

He said neighbors should practice social distancing and wear face masks inside buildings.

WJTV 12

Mississippi 3rd grade reading assessment to be administered in April

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the 3rd grade reading assessment, which helps determine promotion to the 4th grade, will be administered from April 4-22 across the state. According to MDE, exemptions apply to certain students with disabilities, students learning English or students who have been previously retained. Third-graders will […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Five new businesses coming to Byram in 2022

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Several new businesses in Byram are expected to add an economic boost in the next few months. Raising Cane’s, Starbucks, Rally’s, and Moe’s are all coming to the area, and Pizza Hut is moving locations. Mayor Richard White said he’s excited about the growth of the city and the jobs new […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

