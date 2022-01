LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Student loan servicer Navient has agreed to settle allegations of misconduct by agreeing to cancel $1.7 billion in private student loans and paying $95 million in restitution for borrowers. The California Attorney General’s Office had sued Navient in 2018, alleging the company violated the state’s Unfair Competition Law and False Advertising Law by steering vulnerable borrowers into forbearances and failing to advise them on the benefits of income-driven repayment programs. Many of the borrowers took out private student loans to attend “exploitative for-profit schools with low graduation and job-placement rates” all the way back to the early-to-mid-2000s,...

