Andy Murray v Aslan Karatsev: BBC to show Sydney Tennis Classic final

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenue: NSW Tennis Centre, Sydney Date: Saturday 15 January Time: 08:00 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. The BBC will broadcast Andy Murray's first ATP final in three...

AFP

Murray roars into round two as Medvedev sets up Kyrgios clash

Former world number one Andy Murray turned back the clock in typically combative style and favourite Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster second-round showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Melbourne to Djokovic but then beat the Serbian in the US Open final in September, plays combustible but talented Australian showman Kyrgios in round two.
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens match result after Andy Murray wins

Follow all the reaction from the first-round matches on day two at the Australian Open.In the women’s singles, Garbine Muguruza got off to a perfect start against Clara Burel, while British qualifier Harriet Dart could do little to stave off the brilliance of Iga Swiatek, falling 6-3 6-0 to the 2020 French Open champion. Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit also cruised through in straight sets, although there was somewhat of a shock as Petra Kvitova was beaten by Sorana Cirstea. Leylah Fernandez, who faced Emma Raducanu in last year’s US Open final, also suffered an early exit at the...
TENNIS
Andy Murray
The Independent

Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka trade compliments – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 19.TennisAndy Murray served Naomi Osaka a compliment. And she returned it.Anyone put their heart on their sleeve and fight harder than @andy_murray ? 🥺🙏🏾🔥 https://t.co/c6G2SA2Ycx— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Osaka was feeling arty.Lol omg 😂💀 https://t.co/SeYxBn0avu— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Serena had a battle on her hands.[xdelx]Denis Shapovalov struggled with a banana!Sometimes the struggle is real 😅 Sorry, @denis_shapo 🍌#AusOpen • #AO2022• #AOTennis pic.twitter.com/NYtCJkQYss— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2022Madison...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘Painful stuff’: Andy Murray reacts to ‘boos’ from crowd at Australian Open

Sir Andy Murray has reacted after apparently being booed at the Australian Open following his first round victory over Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.The Scot, 34, eventually saw off his opponent 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in a tense five-set match at the John Cain Arena, having coasted early on before finding things tougher as the momentum swung back towards Basilashvili.But during his post-match interview, an exhausted Murray appeared to be booed by fans in the stadium, a confusing development given that they had cheered and applauded when he won the match, celebrating wildly himself on the court and...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray out of Australian Open after defeat to qualifier Taro Daniel

Andy Murray’s Australian Open came to a disappointing end with a second-round defeat to world number 120 Taro Daniel - the lowest-ranked opponent to beat him at a grand slam.Hopes were high that Murray could have another strong run in Melbourne when he ground out a five-set win over Nikoloz Basilashvili in round one, three years after it appeared his career had ended on the same court.But, back on John Cain Arena, the feeling was very different this time as Murray struggled for sharpness against a tenacious and mobile opponent and fell to a 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat.Daniel had won...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both beaten – day four at the Australian Open

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both exited the Australian Open on a disappointing day for British players in Melbourne.Murray was bitterly frustrated by his performance against qualifier Taro Daniel while a blister on her hand hampered Raducanu against Danka Kovinic. Heather Watson also lost but Dan Evans was given a free passage through to round three when Arthur Rinderknech withdrew.Daniil Medvedev held off Nick Kyrgios in the big match of the day while top women’s seeds Garbine Muguruza and Anett Kontaveit both went out.Picture of the dayQuote of the dayMaking second round of slams is not something I find particularly...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu inspired by Andy Murray’s fighting spirit at Australian Open

Emma Raducanu took inspiration from Andy Murray’s fighting spirit to break new ground at the Australian Open.The 19-year-old made it 11 wins from 12 main draw matches at grand slam level by defeating fellow US Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-0 2-6 6-1 in the first round in Melbourne.Amazingly, it was the first time Raducanu had played a deciding set at a grand slam having won three matches at Wimbledon and seven in New York – as well as three in qualifying – all in straight sets.The teenager’s late-night success made it four British players through on Tuesday, among them Murray,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray left with contrasting outlooks after early Australian Open exits

It was hard to know where to look at times on a day four of the Australian Open that seemed to have it all. It ended with both Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray bowing out at the second round stage, with one showing admirable fight and spirit to rage against an early exit and the other questioning whether they still had enough to go on. While Raducanu’s first grand slam since her remarkable US Open triumph is over earlier than many would have expected, it does not tell the full story of a wild evening in Melbourne in which she...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray casts doubt on returning to Australian Open: ‘Not if I do what I did tonight’

Andy Murray hinted this could be his final Australian Open unless he proves to himself that he can compete at the highest level this season.Murray fell to a disappointing straight-sets defeat against Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round at Melbourne Park on Thursday, and the Scot cut a dejected figure in his post-match press conference. The 34-year-old overcame career-threatening injury over the past three years to make his first appearance at the Australian Open since 2019, back when he left the tournament in tears announcing he was likely to retire. But he suggested he will only return to...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open players rush to aid ball girl after she collapses at side of court

Two players at the Australian Open rushed to a ballgirl's aid after she collapsed on the side of the field on Monday.Spain's Pedro Martinez and Argentina's Federico Delbonis were playing their first-round match on Court 17 at Melbourne Park when the girl suddenly fainted.Midway through their tiebreaker, Delbonis noticed something going on the other end. Both the players rushed to her help, with Delbonis sprinting from the far side of the court.The line judges too helped the girl with water before putting her into a nearby chair. The players reportedly stayed right by the girl while she was receiving...
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Emma Raducanu playing and how can I watch Australian Open match?

Emma Raducanu returns to Grand Slam action at the Australian Open, four months on from her remarkable US Open triumph, as the British No 1 takes on Sloane Stephens in Melbourne on Tuesday morning. As far as first-round matches go, Raducanu has been handed a tough draw against another former US Open champion in Stephens, and the 19-year-old’s match will be last up in the night session on Margaret Court on day two of the tournament. Raducanu comes into the match having suffered a heavy defeat to in-form Elena Rybakina in Sydney last week. “I feel like there’s actually...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu exits Australian Open after painful second-round defeat by Danka Kovinic

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Australian Open after losing to Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 in the second round at Melbourne Park. Just like her first-round match against Sloane Stephens, Raducanu started fast, rattling off three straight games before the momentum drastically turned. The Montenegrin hit back with five straight games of her own as Raducanu began to suffer from blisters to her right hand, requiring an early medical timeout. Kovinic capitalised on her momentum to close out the first set as the US Open champion was left to ponder her gameplan.To cope with the pain,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Naomi Osaka brings the heat at Australian Open to remain on Ashleigh Barty collision course

If the top half of the Australian Open draw could be accused of lacking notable drama so far, Naomi Osaka ensured she at least provided some fireworks. The big names playing on day three in Melbourne all progressed without much difficulty on Wednesday, and while the start of the second round saw few shocks, it means a meeting between defending champion Osaka and tournament favourite Ashleigh Barty remains alive. Osaka served a reminder of why that promises to be a tantalising last-16 match with a spectacular first-set performance in her win over Madison Brengle, before having to dig deep and...
TENNIS

