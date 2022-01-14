ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Naked Wines is like Shark Tank for small winemakers — I tried a $100-off voucher and was happily surprised by the quality

By Mara Leighton
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pf15W_0dlyB5lw00

Nakedwines.com/Facebook

  • Nakedwines.com has great "easy drinking" wines and a unique model that supports small winemakers.
  • It's like "Shark Tank" — winemakers propose their blends and get an advance to produce their wine.
  • The advance is funded by customers, who can score bottles up to 60% off listed prices.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ium2_0dlyB5lw00 Nakedwines.com Shipping Charge $9.99 FROM NAKEDWINES.COM

This content is intended for readers 21+. Please drink responsibly. If you or anyone you know is dealing with alcohol abuse, get help. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) provides a free, confidential, 24/7, treatment referral, and information service.

If buying unique wines at wholesale prices and having them delivered to your doorstep sounds ideal, you should check out Nakedwines.com .

The 12-year-old company invests in over 150 indie winemakers around the world and uses a lean business model to bring unique, high-end wines to market for cheap.

For shoppers, Nakedwines.com is a relatively inexpensive way to get good, unique wines sent to their door. For winemakers, it's kind of like a "Shark Tank" for their industry: They propose a wine, it gets approved, and Nakedwines.com gives them an advance to make it happen. Part of how the company has the funds to operate this way is through over 100,000 voluntary "Angel" customers who act as investors.

Once accepted into the program (and I'd wager every "applicant" is), Angel members invest $40 every month into their Naked Wine piggy bank. This pool of crowdfunded money helps Naked Wine invest in its winemakers, but it's also never lost to Angel members; the $40 in the virtual piggy bank can be used on their individual wine orders whenever they like — in other words, it's pretty much like a wine bank account.

If all goes to plan, it's good for the company, the consumers, and the winemakers — like Carmen Stevens , reportedly South Africa's first black woman to graduate in wine-making (funded by 2,000 Angel members and $200,000 in eight hours).

To be clear, what you're getting is not quite a wine subscription in the traditional sense. You can just buy wine directly from the site as you would anywhere else (though you need to order six bottles to ship), but the site's Angel members get special perks. They save 40-60% on all their orders and get a ton of freebies and perks like samples of other wines included in their deliveries, a bottle of Angel-funded wine worth $20 or more each month they order a case of wine, access to Angel-only wines, invites to wine tastings to meet the winemakers, and access to an exclusive priority hotline for any needed support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CMOzZ_0dlyB5lw00
Nakedwines.com sells affordable bottles that are what I'd call "easy drinking" wines — perfect for casual drinking.

Jada Wong/Insider

I'd wager most people wind up on the site thanks to a suspiciously generous $100 voucher for new customers — I received mine inside the box of a Bloomingdale's purchase. Using the voucher, I got a Discovery Case with 12 bottles of wine across a wide spectrum of offerings from the site. With the $100 voucher — which you can also get by clicking the top right-hand button that says "voucher" and entering your email — the case was $79.99, instead of its current sale price of $179.99 (its traditional cost is listed at $264). This promo varies a bit depending on how many bottles are in the box — my colleague redeemed a $50 voucher for six bottles of wine.

In-person, the wines are good. I was satisfied and even a little surprised by their quality given the fact that I received $100 off lots of wine. The affordable bottles were what you'd call "easy drinking" wines — none that were bold and weird and revelatory — but perfect for casual drinking. Nakedwines.com hit the "weekday wine" niche perfectly.

Shipping is also inexpensive. For orders under $100, Nakedwines.com typically charges $10. For orders $100 and more, delivery is free — except for New Jersey, Hawaii, and Alaska, ( you can find rates for these states here ). Wines will be delivered in four to seven business days (Monday-Friday or Tuesday-Saturday) during regular business hours, but make sure that there is someone over 21 years old who can sign for the package.

One thing I would stress is that if you have any difficulty with your shipment, or you don't like a wine, you should contact Nakedwines.com for help. My experiences with them were as a consumer rather than a reporter, and I was impressed by their easygoing willingness to make sure I had a positive experience, even when it wasn't to their immediate advantage. This means that if you really hated a wine, they'll refund you. The site has a "cast-iron, no questions asked, 100% guarantee."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03SIef_0dlyB5lw00
Winemaker Jen Pfeiffer showcasing her Diamond Merlot: rich and complex with plummy mulberry fruit. She recommends it with veggie lasagna or herb crumbed pork schnitzel.

Nakedwines.com/Instagram

What makes Nakedwines.com even more appealing is that it's also pretty social. Winemakers and members interact with each other. Winemakers get feedback directly from customers, and customers can ask them questions. Indirectly, members can rate and recommend wines to each other.

This communication creates an optional whirlpool of discovery and self-improvement, which is baked into the business from the top down to the granular level of your account; if you don't like a wine, give it a thumbs down in your Naked Me account. From then on, they'll help steer you away from wines that taste similar to the ones you didn't enjoy. Nakedwines.com also uses this as an indirect polling system, helping them determine which winemakers are doing the best job of making wines people really love.

The bottom line

All in all, Nakedwines.com has good wine for an accessible price, with the opportunity to be as involved as you want to be. It's also easy to cancel right in your online account if you change your mind as opposed to calling or emailing customer service.

If you use Naked as a casual wine drinker, you'll discover great and affordable wines (even if you don't take advantage of the $100 off coupon) through an interesting system that makes you feel more involved than just ordering another case of wine online.

Get $100 off your first Nakedwines.com order

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
wineindustryadvisor.com

Winemaker Jaime “JJ” Dowell Releases First Wines with West Coast Wine Partners

Leading Winemaking Efforts for Lake Sonoma Winery and Valley of the Moon. West Coast Wine Partners, the parent company of Sonoma Valley based Lake Sonoma Winery and Valley of the Moon, is pleased to announce the first wine releases from new winemaker Jaime “JJ” Dowell who joined the company in Spring of 2021.
DRINKS
The New Yorker

Things I Am Actually Aging Like, Instead of a Fine Wine

That three-dollar wine from Trader Joe’s: growing more acidic by the day. A male club comic’s standup joke about #MeToo: extremely tired. The New York City subway system: expect delays on nights and weekends. Your most dramatic plant: in constant need of hydration. A flat seltzer: I still...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
Robb Report

Roy Choi’s New ‘Broken Bread’ Series Rethinks the Restaurant Industry and How It Works

Chef Roy Choi isn’t a man who minces words, so he starts the second season of his Broken Bread television series by sharing a hard and essential truth: “The restaurant industry has always been a house of cards. The pandemic knocked them down.” Broken Bread, which premieres on Tastemade and Southern California PBS station KCET on January 25, is about the intersection of food, culture, social justice and activism. So Choi, who tells Robb Report that he’s on “sabbatical” from opening new restaurants, uses the six-episode second season to explore the future of restaurants and why it’s crucial to support undocumented...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wine#Shark Tank#Naked Wines#Wine Bottle#Food Drink#Nakedwines Com#Angel
Daily Iowan

Instant Keto Burn Reviews, Price, Diet Pills, Shark Tank, 2022

Instant Keto Burn Reviews – The process of ketosis is what actually helps to burn fat and dissipate energy in the entire body. The standalone process can Trigger the disposal of unwanted fatty tissues and calories in a safe and effective manner. You just have to consume Instant Keto Burn for a couple of days and there would be remarkable weight loss outcomes. The product is non dangerous and has clinical Sciences to support its workability. There is no surprise that Instant Keto Burn has already influenced millions of lives by allowing them to get back into old denims which was rather a dream.
WEIGHT LOSS
QSR magazine

'Shark Tank' Favorite Cinnaholic Surges Into 2022

Cinnaholic, a gourmet plant-based cinnamon roll brand featured on ABC’s hit show, Shark Tank, wrapped up 2021 with several milestones and is baking up growth plans in new target markets including Florida, Ohio, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Over the past 12 months, the brand opened 13 locations with 18 set to open in early 2022. It doesn’t stop there, Cinnaholic has also signed 62 franchise deals with plans to open 25 new locations by the end of the year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Daily Sun

Try these 14 nonalcoholic wines and spirits

There are many reasons why someone might want to attempt a dry January. Maybe you indulged a little too much during the holidays. Or you’re just looking to cut back on alcohol in the new year. Our colleague Jessica Roy is pregnant, so she’s been laying off the booze for months now. Whatever the reason, there are more options than ever for nonalcoholic beverages.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Winemaker at Sequoia Grove in Napa Valley leaving to focus on family wine brand

Molly Hill, winemaker at Napa Valley’s Sequoia Grove Vineyards since 2003, is leaving to work with her husband on their wine brand. “After 18 wonderful years at Sequoia Grove, I look forward to putting all my passion behind our own label, GRO Wines,” she stated in the announcement.
DRINKS
Time Out Global

Small Town Food and Wine

Just a stone's thrown away from Mollymook and Ulladulla on the New South Wales South Coast, you'll find the tiny, pristine town of Milton. The historic and picturesque settlement is home to a burgeoning food scene and leading the charge is Small Town Food and Wine, an intimate bistro serving up the best of local produce with a very big city attitude.
RESTAURANTS
L.A. Weekly

Trim Life Keto Reviews: Pills Shark Tank Effective or Not?

Trim Life Keto Reviews: – Trim Life Keto is a weight-loss supplement that is made up of BHB salts that offer all day assistance to achieve ketosis easily. The formula helps you reach ketosis, and aids in losing weight by encouraging your body’s metabolism to burn fat to generate energy, instead of carbohydrates. Trim Life Keto pills is said to be highly efficient by experts from the field, and is also confirmed by numerous reviews from customers.
WEIGHT LOSS
Robb Report

5 Winemakers to Watch in 2022, According to Top Wine Sellers

For the cellar hound, nothing is quite as satisfying as discovering a talented new winemaker—tucking little-known bottles onto your shelves before the name of the producer is bouncing around in almost every wine conversation. The only thing better, maybe, is “discovering” a whole region and snapping up bottles before prices surge as the place becomes all the rage. There are pros, of course, whose job it is to relentlessly discover—to taste a thousand (or ten thousand!) bottles a year and sort out tomorrow’s stars. And no one takes that job more seriously, or puts more skin in the game, than independent...
NAPA, CA
Mashed

Here's What Happened To IncrEdible Eats After Shark Tank

Do you ever think about the plastic utensils in the bottom of your take-out bag typically hidden underneath those brown paper napkins? If anything, you probably wonder why they sent you them in the first place. You have your own utensils, after all, and ones that are probably less prone to breaking apart while you eat with them. While plastic utensils are a take-out staple at many restaurants, some might think they create more waste, and they would be correct.
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

Insider

261K+
Followers
21K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy