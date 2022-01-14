ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly said sobriety can be 'lonely' but she's 'in the best place mentally' since quitting alcohol

By Anna Medaris Miller
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

Gordon and Holly Ramsay in 2019.

Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage

  • 22-year-old Holly Ramsay stopped drinking in December 2020 to support her mental health.
  • She recently answered fans' questions, saying that life without alcohol can be "lonely" at her age.
  • But the podcaster said she feels more physically and mentally herself than she has in years.

Holly Ramsay is getting honest with fans about living an alcohol-free life in her early 20s, an age many people associate with drinking.

Ramsay, the 22-year-old podcast host, fashion student, and daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay , marked one year booze-free on December 21. She wrote on Instagram she never thought she'd mark such an anniversary at age 21, but that stopping drinking was important for her mental healt h.

"This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could — and that meant removing alcohol from my life," Ramsay said. "Living without alcohol has helped me feel better and more present both mentally and physically."

"Don't get me wrong, I've had a year of high highs and low lows, but I'm grateful I gave myself the chance to work through them consciously rather than mask my feelings (good or bad) with a drink," she added.

More recently, Ramsay answered fans' questions about her lifestyle during an Instagram Live. In response to one about how important it is to quit drinking if you struggle daily with mental health, Ramsay said it's made her more present and in control, and that she's able to have more fun. She also noted that antidepressants and alcohol don't mix .

Then, she added: "It can be lonely not drinking especially at this age as it's such a big part of our social lives .. but you will find the right people who don't even care that you're not drinking and are just happy you're with them."

Ramsay is a sexual assault survivor

Ramsay has dealt with depression since age 13 and was sexually assaulted twice when she was 18, she said on a recent episode of her mental-health podcast " 21 & Over with Holly Ramsay."

She said she suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and regularly missed classes due to hangovers that she believes masked underlying mental health issues.

In early December, she posted about experiencing anxiety over the holidays.

On her recent Live, Ramsay said that giving up alcohol has been an important step in getting her mental health issues under control. When one follower, who admitted they were struggling, asked how Ramsay was doing mentally, she said:

"I'd say I'm in the best place mentally & feeling more myself than I have done in years."

"This has taken A LOT of work and doesn't come easy so go easy on yourself," she added in parentheses. "Sending love to anyone who needs it."

