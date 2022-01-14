TWENTYONE OLIVE TREES

If Leonardo DiCaprio is widely known for one thing, it is probably saving stuff, no? Maybe you thought I was going to say Titanic or dating young models, but let us consider the record. Huskies drowning in a frozen lake? Not on Leo’s watch. A man treading water off of St. Barts for 11 freaking hours with a rainstorm closing in? “Turn this yacht around!” is probably what Leo said en route to the rescue if it weren’t, say, the captain who actually spotted the guy. Meryl Streep’s bare ass, on the brink of a nude scene she reportedly felt perfectly fine about but he felt was somehow beneath her? Leo, guardian of butts, at your service. Deforestation generally, and in one of Central Africa’s biggest untouched rain forests specifically? He hates it! “Let’s help #SaveEboForest,” he wrote on Instagram in August 2020, probably not expecting that he would earn himself recognition in the form of a whole type of tree. Life is funny that way.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO