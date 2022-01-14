Data: No ICU beds available in major Oklahoma City metro hospitals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say they are continuing to watch the spread of the omicron variant across Oklahoma as hospitals are filling up with patients.

On Friday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 11,315 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,403 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 43 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Now, four Oklahoma City health care systems say they are releasing updates regarding ICU capacity at their facilities.

“The latest COVID-19 surge has put an overwhelming strain on the Oklahoma City health care community. Patients are experiencing long waits in emergency departments, delays in care and hospitals and clinics are struggling to keep up with the demand for testing,” a release from the hospitals read.

INTEGRIS Health, Mercy, OU Health, and SSM Health St. Anthony announced they will release updates three times a week via their joint website.

SSM Health St. Anthony

SSM Health St. Anthony is caring for 184 COVID-19 patients, and there are no ICU beds available.

On average, the hospital system says 90% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients they are seeing are unvaccinated.

OU Health

OU Health says it is treating 129 COVID-19 patients.

As of midnight on Jan. 13, all three OU Health hospitals, including Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, have zero ICU beds available.

So far, OU Health has not released a percentage of patients who were vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Mercy

At Mercy Hospital, medical staff are treating 99 COVID-19 patients.

Currently, they say Mercy has zero ICU beds available and zero holds in the ER.

Officials say 55% of patients are unvaccinated.

INTEGRIS Health

INTEGRIS Health is treating 273 COVID-19 patients in the hospital system.

At this point, they have no ICU beds available.

Of the patients who are being treated for COVID-19, 70% are unvaccinated.

The hospitals are asking the public to take part in mitigation efforts by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in public, watching your distance, and washing your hands.

