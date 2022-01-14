ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul appears to be serious about move to MMA

By Simon Samano, MMA Junkie, John Morgan, MMA Junkie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebCmZ_0dly9I7f00
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Editor’s note: This article was originally published at MMAJunkie.com.

If Jake Paul is serious about crossing over into MMA, the PFL appears to be equally as serious in having him.

Last week, Sports Business Journal reported that the PFL was in “early talks” with Paul and his agent, Nakisa Bidarian, about having the YouTuber-turned-boxer join the promotion. Competing in MMA is a move that Paul has hinted at repeatedly in the past year.

On Thursday, PFL CEO Peter Murray confirmed to MMA Junkie that “there have been conversations” with Paul’s camp, and he elaborated on where things stand.

“Hey, listen, you know, if any major athlete that is considering and wants to get into MMA, of course the PFL is in the conversation,” Murray said. “What the PFL is about is offering fighters opportunities and fans access to great events. Jake has certainly got a large global following. He’s got a strong point of view. He’s a real athlete, and he’s established himself in boxing. And, you know, if he’s looking at MMA as that next opportunity in parallel, perhaps with boxing, of course we’re going to have a conversation.”

Paul, who has a massive social media following, could be just what the PFL needs after announcing last year that it would venture into hosting pay-per-views in 2022. He raised eyebrows last week when he posted a video of his “1st day training kicks.”

Paul is coming off a successful 2021 inside the ring where he went 3-0 at the expense of past MMA greats. Last April, he knocked out former Bellator and ONE Championship title holder Ben Askren under the Triller Fight Club banner. Paul followed that up with an August split decision win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley before viciously knocking out Woodley in a rematch last month. Those two PPV headliners were on Showtime, which Paul is currently signed to.

In addition to feuding with Askren and Woodley, Paul has called out a plethora of top UFC stars, including Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, and current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. And Paul has been the proverbial fly in the ointment by speaking out against UFC president Dana White and fighter pay.

Murray made it clear that he doesn’t necessarily support everything Paul has said and done in the past year, but he’s ready to do business with “The Problem Child” if they can work out a deal.

“It doesn’t mean the PFL supports his detailed manifesto,” Murray said. “It’s not about that. What we’re about is providing opportunities for fighters and great events for fans. Simple.”

Comments / 1

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul agree to $61.5M fight

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and YouTube star-turned-highest paid athlete under 25 Jake Paul are set to rumble. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The two are in advanced talks to battle it out in a headline pay-per-view bout later this year, reported...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight tipped to not be given green light in Las Vegas

A potential fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in Las Vegas is unlikely to be sanctioned.Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes that strict rules set by the Nevada State Athletic Commission mean that an exhibition encounter will not be licensed. Paul and Tyson are said to be in discussions over a bout, with organisers hoping a clash between the Youtube personality and former undisputed heavyweight champion could generate £36million if held in the American city.Yet Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, does not think it would be approved even as reports suggest a verbal agreement between the pair may...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightsports.tv

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul Verbally Agrees To Exhibition Bout

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have verbally agreed to an exhibition fight, reports say. Representatives of Tyson, a former heavyweight world champion, and Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, are reportedly ironing out plans for the two to headline a pay-per-view fight later this year, The Sun reported. “Mike and Jake are...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Jake Paul
MiddleEasy

Tyron Woodley Responds To Claims Of Fight-Fixing With Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley has given a response to those who claim his rematch with Jake Paul was fixed. Back in Dec. 2021, Woodley and Paul shared the ring a second time. In their first boxing encounter back in August, Paul emerged victorious via split decision. Woodley was hoping to avenge the loss.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Said And Done#Combat#Mma#Pfl#Sports Business Journal#Youtuber#Triller Fight Club#Ufc#Ppv#Showtime
firstsportz.com

“Absolutely Disgusting, It really is” – Michael Bisping is furious over recent Petrol Bomb Attacks on Conor McGregor’s

Conor McGregor’s pub in Dublin, Ireland was reportedly attacked by two individuals who threw petrol bombs at the pub. The pub has been under McGregor’s ownership since 2019 and always remains busy with customers. On Wednesday two people came in a scooter and threw the bombs and fled from the scene. Fortunately, the bombs didn’t hit the pub’s infrastructure or any customers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mmanews.com

Flashback To Conor McGregor Investigated For Automatic Rifle Photo

Before the pub attacks and alleged DJ abuse, Conor McGregor was in hot water for….a photograph?. In January 2016, then-UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor was under investigation in Ireland for a photo he posted on Instagram that appeared to depict him holding an automatic rifle. The Notorious then returned to Dublin and had the Gardai looking into whether the weapon was real or a replica.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bjpenndotcom

Amanda Nunes leaves her longtime home of American Top Team to start her own gym endeavor

Amanda Nunes has left her longtime home of American Top Team where she has trained since 2014, in order to create and establish her own gym endeavor. Dan Lambert founded American Top Team back in 2001. The vision was to build a world class training facility where MMA fighters could get all of their training under one roof. ATT’s main academy is in Coconut Creek, Florida but it has other affiliated academies throughout the United States.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Conor McGregor’s Dublin pub attacked ‘hours after he was there’

Police in Ireland are investigating an incident of “attempted criminal damage” at a pub owned by Irish UFC star Conor McGregor The Black Forge Inn in Drimnagh Road, Dublin was attacked on Wednesday night.No damage was done.The former UFC champion, 33, was in the pub earlier on Wednesday, according to social media posts.Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.“Gardai are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage from the area overnight to make this available to them,” the force said in a statement.Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 2000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mmanews.com

Covington Backs “Efficient” Gane To Show Ngannou’s Quit At UFC 270

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has given his prediction for the upcoming UFC 270 heavyweight main event between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. Covington, who knows a thing or two about championship headliners, will no doubt be watching intently like the rest of the MMA community when two of the world’s best heavyweights meet inside the Octagon. The collision is fueled by gym drama, a contractual dispute, and a clash of styles.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 270 ‘Embedded’ video, Ep. 1: Francis Ngannou thinks Ciryl Gane is nothing but a joke

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is gearing up to stage its first pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2022 as UFC 270 is set to go down this Saturday (Jan. 22) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Headlining the event will be a Heavyweight title unification bout between current division kingpin, Francis Ngannou, taking on interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Francis Ngannou has bonkers boxing demand for new contract

Francis Ngannou is heading into his possible last fight in the UFC when he defends his heavyweight title on January 22. The Cameroonian heavyweight recently revealed some of the demands he has for his new contract, they involve boxing. Francis Ngannou isn’t simply motivated by money, he has always wanted...
FRANCIS NGANNOU
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Given Up On Pushing Former Universal Champion

You never know what might happen when you watch an episode of Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw former Universal Champion Finn Balor return to WWE programming. Balor returned to face Austin Theory in a singles match, and it was Theory who picked up the win when he pinned Balor clean in a match that only lasted six minutes. After the match Austin Theory continued to disrespect Balor by attacking him.
WWE
The Independent

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley will look to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

68K+
Followers
115K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy