2 more Tampa Bay men facing federal charges in connection with Jan. 6 insurrection

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two more men from the Tampa Bay area have been charged in connection with the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last year, court records show.

Dion Rajewski, 61, of Largo and Zachary Johnson, 33, of St. Petersburg were both arrested Thursday and face federal charges for entering the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, as a mob overran police and tried to interrupt the certification of the 2020 election results.

The indictment accuses Johnson of using pepper spray against law enforcement that day. According to court records, both Rajewski and Johnson are accused of carrying pepper spray on them as they entered the Capitol building.

Prosecutors also allege Johnson possessed a sledgehammer, another deadly weapon, as the chaos ensued around the Capitol that day.

Johnson faces a total of six counts stemming from his alleged participation in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, and Rajewski faces five counts, according to the indictment. Both were booked into Pinellas County Jail and released on bond, records show.

Hearings for both Rajewski and Johnson are scheduled for Jan. 20. Court records show both will appear for the hearing via Zoom. The charges originated out of federal court in Washington D.C.

