If you're in the business of needing to hire on the quick, you've likely heard of applicant tracking software, or ATS tools, which use artificial intelligence to help the recruitment process by organizing and filtering information on potential hires. But the tech is riddled with problems including unintended bias. Those issues don't mean all AI--or even all ATS--tools are bad. You just have to know how to use them.

