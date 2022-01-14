ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Florida man locks girlfriend in house with windows nailed shut, deputies say

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WuilF_0dly8lUP00

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida man accused of locking his girlfriend inside their home with the windows nailed shut to prevent her from leaving has been arrested.

Deputies said Luis Molina, 44, of Pasco County, got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend Monday before pushing her, police said. Pasco authorities added that Molina removed his girlfriend’s sim card from her phone so she could not call for help.

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Molina then left the home and locked his girlfriend inside, according to authorities. The door was said to require a key from both sides of the door to be locked or unlocked.

The girlfriend allegedly told authorities that Molina, upon leaving, said, “If you don’t come with me, you’re staying.”

The next day, deputies said, Molina returned to the home, where he was arrested after another incident with his girlfriend.

He has been charged with one felony count each of false imprisonment of an adult and tampering with a witness as well as one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Wfla
WBTW News13

Deputies charge man in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies charged a man in connection with a Florence County shooting, according to a release sent Wednesday from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Mikel Roshell Johnson, 57, of Effingham, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Two Marines killed, 17 injured, two of them airlifted after crash involving Camp Lejeune truck; driver facing charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Marines were killed and two others were airlifted to a local hospital after a crash involving a military vehicle from Camp Lejeune on Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle, Louis Barrera, 19, of Springfield, Tenn., is facing charges of exceeding safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WBTW News13

Conway man, 81, missing since Wednesday found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police say an endangered 81-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon has now been found safe. In a social media post, HCPD said Paul Joseph Duval who was previously last seen about 4 p.m. Wednesday at his home along Highway 90 near Conway has now been located. […]
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

South Carolina teen left racist message on digital sign, police say

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina teenager accused of altering a digital message board to display a racist phrase was arrested over the weekend. Authorities said the sign was originally being used to alert drivers about a road improvement project in a high traffic area in Sumter but the message was altered to display […]
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

2 residents found dead, 2 in critical condition at Pine Ridge nursing home in Thomasville, police say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead at Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center on the 700 block of Pineywood Road, according to Thomasville police. At 7:56 p.m. Sunday, police say they started getting calls that people could not reach staff by phone and some residents hadn’t seen […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy