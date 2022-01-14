ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Blackburn sign Hertha Berlin’s Dutch right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik on loan

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9xsb_0dly8UQw00

Blackburn have signed Hertha Berlin right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 23-year-old Dutchman played for Ajax and Groningen in his homeland before moving in August 2020 to Hertha, for whom he has made 34 appearances.

Having joined a Blackburn outfit currently lying third in the Championship, Zeefuik told RoversTV: “It feels really good to be here. We have a chance to go up to the Premier League and I want to come in and help the team achieve that.

“I need to work hard to get in the side and I really enjoy that challenge.

“The manager (Tony Mowbray) didn’t need to sell the club, he spoke about the team, the goals and it fitted so well with my own ambitions.

“He wasn’t hyping me but he knew all about me and made me feel wanted. I will work so hard for him and the team.”

Zeefuik becomes Rovers’ second signing of the transfer window, following fellow defender James Brown’s arrival from Drogheda United.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Blackburn snap up full-back James Brown

Blackburn have announced the signing of Irish full-back James Brown on a free transfer. The 23-year-old joins from Drogheda United after impressing on trial at Rovers last month. Brown, named in the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland Team of the Year for the last two seasons, is initially expected to...
WORLD
newschain

Man Utd right-back Ethan Laird joins Bournemouth on loan

Bournemouth have signed Manchester United full-back Ethan Laird on loan until the end of the season. The England Under-19 international spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Swansea, where he made 21 appearances for the Cherries’ Sky Bet Championship rivals. Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kieffer Moore ruled out of Cardiff’s clash with Blackburn

Cardiff manager Steve Morison remains without the services of leading scorer Kieffer Moore for the visit of Blackburn. Moore missed the FA Cup tie against Preston after testing positive for Covid-19 and has not trained this week. Midfielder Joe Ralls was among the players rested against Preston but is available...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Union Berlin wins derby, knocks Hertha out of German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin delivered another demoralizing blow to city rival Hertha Berlin by dumping its neighbor out of the German Cup with a 3-2 away win in the round of 16 on Wednesday. Union won their previous meeting 2-0 in the Bundesliga in November and the latest...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deyovaisio Zeefuik
Person
Tony Mowbray
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackburn#Right Back#Dutchman#Ajax#The Premier League
BBC

Dilan Markanday: Blackburn Rovers sign Tottenham Hotspur winger

Championship club Blackburn Rovers have signed winger Dilan Markanday from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 20-year-old made his Spurs debut at Vitesse in the UEFA Europa Conference League in October, becoming the first British Asian to play for the men's side in a competitive match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fifa Best 2021 LIVE: Robert Lewandowski wins men’s player of the year as Alexia Putellas scoops women’s prize

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running. The 33-year-old Poland international set a new record for most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with his 43rd goal in December, breaking the record set by Gerd Muller in 1972. Lewandowski, winner of the men’s award in 2020, also became the first player in Bundesliga history to finish top scorer in four consecutive seasons.Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year, adding the accolade to her Ballon d’Or triumph. Putellas, 27, captained Barcelona to the treble, with the Catalan side winning the Women’s Champions League, Spanish league and Copa de la Reina last term.Follow for live updates and reaction from the ceremony: Read More World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel MessiRobert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a rowAlexia Putellas wins Fifa Best Award 2021 to add to Ballon d’Or success
FIFA
Tribal Football

Arsenal manager Arteta blocked Edu from signing Tottenham right-back Emerson

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta blocked technical director Edu from signing Emerson Royal. The Gunners were reportedly close to signing the Brazilian right-back from Barcelona. Emerson instead joined north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for £26m. According to The Guardian, Arsenal were frontrunners to sign Emerson but Arteta ordered the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Duncan Ferguson appointed Everton caretaker manager ‘for club’s upcoming games’

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager.Ferguson oversaw training on Tuesday, with the club looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.The Toffees confirmed in a statement that Ferguson would be in charge “for the club’s upcoming games”, starting with the visit of Aston Villa.Ferguson will be supported in his caretaker role by John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines, along with goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.Former Scotland and Everton striker Ferguson is set for a second spell as caretaker boss, having taken charge of three games during December 2019 following the dismissal of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Alun Lawrence: Jersey Reds sign Cardiff back-rower on loan

Jersey Reds have signed back-rower Alun Lawrence on loan from Cardiff Rugby until the end of the season. Lawrence, 23, progressed through the Welsh side's academy. He has made 23 senior appearances for the club since his debut in 2019, and twice played for Wales Under-20s. "Alun has been unlucky...
RUGBY
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders trusts in medical departments over Covid calls

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has no complaints over recent Covid-19 postponements both in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup as he stated his trust in club medical departments to make the right call.Liverpool travel to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday to play the second leg of their League Cup semi-final against Arsenal a match which should have been the first leg two weeks ago before a coronavirus outbreak within the Reds camp saw it postponed.Since then, Arsenal had Sunday’s north London derby called off due to a shortage of players, a decision which prompted an angry response...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur tonight in the Premier League in a match that was previously scheduled to be played before Christmas. Both Spurs and Leicester have had several games postponed due to Covid-19 cases, including this weekend as matches against Arsenal and Burnley respectively were postponed. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedAntonio Conte’s Spurs were left furious by the decision to call off Sunday’s north London derby against Arsenal and now have four games in hand on fourth-placed West Ham in the race for a Champions League spot. Spurs were knocked out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Brentford and Manchester United meet for the first time in the Premier League in a rearranged clash at the Brentford Community Stadium.One of a number of fixtures to have been postponed in mid-December, Brentford host Ralf Rangnick’s side after a recent drop in form that has seen the London club slip to 14th in their debut Premier League campaign.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedThe visitors could be boosted by the return of a number of key players who missed their draw with Aston Villa, and know that an uptick in form is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United knock out Arsenal as Chelsea also reach Continental Cup semi-finals

Four of the FA WSL’s top five teams will contest the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all progressing.League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by third-placed Manchester United courtesy of Alessia Russo’s 85th-minute header.The impressive victory continued United’s fine form, meaning they have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-2 win over West Ham.The Denmark international opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes only for Katerina Svitkova to equalise before half-time.However, three goals in nine second-half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tyler Magloire: Northampton Town agree loan deal for Blackburn defender

Northampton Town have signed Blackburn Rovers defender Tyler Magloire on loan for the rest of the season. The 23-year-old has made seven appearances for Blackburn, five of them in the current campaign. He is Northampton's second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Cardiff's Chanka Zimba. "Tyler...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard: Manchester United reject Newcastle loan bid

Newcastle United have seen their initial bid to sign Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United rejected.Lingard, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, is one of several players at Old Trafford eager to find regular first-team football elsewhere.Newcastle are keen to make Lingard the third signing since the Saudi Arabia-led takeover, following the arrivals of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.Ralf Rangnick, United's interim manager, has admitted that his squad is too big to give regular opportunities to all of his players but is wary of the need for depth during a Covid-affected season.A loan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy