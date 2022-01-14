Closed for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The daughter of iconic civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has called for her late mother, Coretta Scott King, to be honored alongside her father during the national holiday celebrating his life and legacy.
Dr. Bernice King took to social media on Monday (Jan. 17) with a post requesting that the public also pay tribute to Coretta Scott King’s contributions to the civil rights movement, as the late author and activist worked just as tirelessly as her husband to improve the circumstances for Black people in this country. “As you honor my father today, please remember and honor my...
Comments / 0