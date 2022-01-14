ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mac Jones Is Officially A Nominee For NFL’s Rookie Of The Year

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — There was never much doubt that Mac Jones would be up for NFL’s Rookie of the Year, but Patriots quarterback was officially announced as one of the six nominees for the award on Friday.

The New England rookie is going up against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase , Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris , Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons , Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts , and Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle for the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award.

Jones had quite the rookie season for the Patriots, first beating out Cam Newton in training camp and the preseason to land the job as New England’s starting quarterback. The 15th overall pick out of Alabama led all qualified rookies with a 67.6 completion percentage, 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes and a 92.5 rating this season.

Jones completed at least 70 percent of his pass attempts in nine games to tie Dak Prescott for the most-ever by a rookie, and he became the third rookie quarterback all-time to win each of his first six road starts, joining Prescott and Ben Roethlisberger on that select list. He helped guide the Patriots to a 10-7 record, and is set to make his postseason debut Saturday night in the Wild Card round against the Buffalo Bills.

He has some tough competition though, with Chase the favorite to win the award. The Bengals wideout led all rookies and ranked fourth in the league with 1,455 receiving yards, which was the most by a rookie in the Super Bowl era. His 13 touchdown catches were third in the league, and in Week 17, Chase had 266 receiving yards to set a new single game record by a rookie. He is just one of just five rookies in the Super Bowl era with at least 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdown receptions.

The Rookie of the Year winner will be determined by fan voting, which will take place online at NFL.com and on Twitter. To vote on Twitter, fans need to tweet the first and last name of the player or the player’s official Twitter handle along with the hashtag #PepsiROY.

Voting runs through Jan. 31.

The Spun

Look: Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Reacts To His Rookie Year

Over the weekend, the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. It was an unfortunate end to what had been a surprisingly good campaign for Bill Belichick and company. Unfortunately, they just couldn’t stop Josh Allen and the Bills offense on Saturday night.
NFL
NESN

What AFC Coach ‘Saw On Film’ In Mac Jones’ Rookie Season With Patriots

Mac Jones picked up right where he left off in college after being selected 15th overall by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft. Sure, there were some growing pains, especially late in the season as New England lost four of its final five games, including its wild-card playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills. But Jones, by and large, was solid in his rookie season, showcasing a lot of what made him a successful quarterback at Alabama.
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: How Patriots Teammates Feel About Playing With Mac Jones

Mac Jones drew rave reviews from teammates and coaches throughout his rookie season with the New England Patriots. And that public support evidently was genuine. A source with knowledge of the team told Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed that Jones was “well-liked and trusted” inside Gillette Stadium this season, his first in Foxboro after being selected 15th overall by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Teammates React To Mac Jones’ Silence-Breaking Instagram Post

It’s safe to say Mac Jones won over the New England Patriots’ locker room. Not only did Jones perform well between the lines this season, thrusting himself into the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation. The young quarterback also stepped up as a leader, earning the trust of his teammates and coaches while leading New England to the NFL playoffs.
NFL
NBC Sports

Scarnecchia evaluates Mac Jones' rookie season with Patriots

Despite the unfortunate ending to the season, Mac Jones' rookie campaign should give New England Patriots fans some optimism heading into 2022. Jones exceeded expectations by leading the Patriots to a 10-7 record and their first playoff berth of the post-Tom Brady era. It was a challenging season filled with ups and downs for the young quarterback, but an encouraging one nonetheless.
NFL
The Enterprise

'It will motivate me for next year': Patriots postseason loss fuels Mac Jones to improve

On the surface, it doesn’t seem like there would be much for Mac Jones to take from his first postseason experience in the NFL. The 23-year-old rookie quarterback never had the chance to have a coming-of-age moment as the Buffalo Bills teared the Patriots to shreds, 47-17, in the AFC wild-card game on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. ...
NFL
PatsFans.com

Mac Jones Reflects On Rookie Season, Says He’s “Just Getting Started”

Heading into the 2021 season, head coach Bill Belichick shocked many around the NFL when he elected to go with rookie quarterback Mac Jones as the team’s starter over veteran Cam Newton. Over the next 17 games, the 23-year-old kid out of Jacksonville helped lead the Patriots to a...
NFL
NECN

Next Pats: How the Team Can Set Mac Jones Up for a Year 2 Leap

Next Pats: How the Patriots can set Mac up for a Year 2 leap originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mac Jones enjoyed a solid rookie campaign, but the New England Patriots will hope their young quarterback takes a significant step forward in Year 2. For that to happen, the...
NFL
NESN

Where Mac Jones Lands On NFL Writer’s Final 2021 Rookie Power Ranking

If you ask Jeff Legwold, Mac Jones was the best offensive rookie in the 2021 NFL season. Legwold has been providing weekly rookie power rankings since the beginning of the campaign, and he issued his final list for the 2021 class Wednesday morning. The ESPN scribed put Jones at No. 2, only trailing Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.
NFL
NESN

NFL Exec Points Out What Will ‘Hurt’ Mac Jones’ Potential With Patriots

Mac Jones’ rookie season with the Patriots was mostly solid. The young quarterback performed well while leading New England to a 10-7 regular-season record and a playoff berth. He seemingly earned the trust of his teammates and coaches, and there’s reason to believe the 23-year-old has a bright future in the NFL.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

