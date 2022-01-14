Key Points: Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Bucks Past Warriors in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks earned their 27th victory of the season and improved to 27-17 overall on the year. The Bucks defeated the team with the best record in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors. Bucks defeated the Warriors 118-99. Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer returned to the sidelines after missing four games while in the health and safety protocols. Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke postgame on how important it was to get their Head Coach back. Also, he spoke on how Assistant Coach Darrin Ham held down the fort in Budenholzer’s absence.

“I think Coach Darvin did a great job stepping up, leading the team, coaching the team and keeping us accountable,” Antetokounmpo said. “But, obviously, it’s great to have Coach Bud back healthy, happy and getting us ready to go.”

Coach Budenholzer spoke postgame on the Bucks performance postgame.

“I think there was a good focus from us tonight,” Budenholzer said. “I think when it starts on the defensive end, usually that’s when we’re at our best. A team like the Warriors, a player like (Stephen) Curry and (Klay) Thompson, they bring out the best in you. They bring out the highest focus.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks against the Warriors. He notched a triple-double scoring 30 points, 12 rebounds, and dished out 11 assists. Antetokounmpo shot 11-for-17 from the field in 30 minutes of play. Antetokounmpo once again outplayed another MVP candidate. It may be time to include Giannis on the NBA MVP Ladder.

More Bucks Contributions

Khris Middleton scored 23 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out seven assists.

Bobby Portis scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Grayson Allen scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds.

The Milwaukee Bucks face off next game at home against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, 1/15. Tip-off is at 6:30 pm Eastern/ 5:30 pm Central.

