ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Donald, Aaron Rodgers highlight AP All-Pro team

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaEqD_0dly7ezR00

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his favorite target, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, lead The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro team, announced Friday.

It’s the fourth selection for Rodgers and the second for Adams. Voters were 50 members of the national media.

Adams was one of five unanimous selections to the team, joining fellow wideout Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt and Aaron Donald, the Rams defensive tackle.

It is the seventh selection for Donald and the third for Watt, who last week tied Michael Strahan’s NFL record for sacks with 22.5.

Other multi-time honorees are Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin and Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, each with five; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (four); and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward (three). Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett and Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard were selected for a second time.

Among the 15 first-time honorees is Micah Parsons, the rookie linebacker for the Cowboys.

“I think it’s an extraordinary honor,” Parsons told The Associated Press. “It speaks to the work and the position the Cowboys put me in. I think it’s just a true blessing. It just makes you want to go harder. … I’ve got to just keep working and keep getting better and find a way to beat this season next year, which is the harder part.”

The 2021 AP NFL All-Pro Team:

OFFENSE
QB, Aaron Rodgers, Packers
RB, Jonathan Taylor, Colts
TE, Mark Andrews, Ravens
WR, Davante Adams, Packers
WR, Cooper Kupp, Rams
WR, Deebo Samuel, 49ers
LT, Trent Williams, 49ers
RT, Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers
LG, Joel Bitonio, Browns
RG, Zack Martin, Cowboys
C, Jason Kelce, Eagles

DEFENSE
EDGE, T.J. Watt, Steelers
EDGE, Myles Garrett, Browns
DL, Aaron Donald, Rams
DL, Cam Heyward, Steelers
LB, Darius Leonard, Colts
LB, Micah Parsons, Cowboys
LB, De’Vondre Campbell, Packers
CB, Trevon Diggs, Cowboys
CB, Jalen Ramsey, Rams
S, Kevin Byard, Titans
S, Jordan Poyer, Bills

SPECIAL TEAMS
PK, Justin Tucker, Ravens
P, A.J. Cole, Raiders
KR, Braxton Berrios, Jets
PR, Devin Duvernay, Ravens
ST, J.T. Gray, Saints
LS, Luke Rhodes, Colts

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Packers against 49ers

The Packers’ hopeful road to a Super Bowl title begins with a home game against the 49ers. Here’s how Green Bay will roll San Francisco. The 49ers ended the Cowboys’ hopes for a Super Bowl berth in Dallas last weekend and they want to do the same to the Packers on Saturday night. Unfortunately for Jimmy Garoppolo, his trip to Lambeau Field isn’t going to go according to plan.
NFL
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Byard
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Aaron Rodgers
ClutchPoints

Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on the reality of Cowboys playoff loss to the 49ers

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy has had some time to analyze the Dallas Cowboys playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After a bit of thought, the NFL analyst from NBC has come to the conclusion that it was the Cowboys’ abysmal play and not the referees that cost Dallas the game. While that should be common knowledge, it had to be verified because of Dallas’ players and fans’ stubborn insistence that they were not given a fair chance at the end of the game. Dungy stated the following on his personal Twitter account on Monday:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#American Football#Ap#The Associated Press 2021#Indianapolis Colts#Philadelphia Eagles#Kansas City Chiefs#Cleveland Browns#Titans#Qb#Packers Rb#Packers Wr#Lt#Buccaneers Lg#Browns Rg#Cowboys C#Steelers Edge
ClutchPoints

New Jimmy Garoppolo injury revealed ahead of 49ers-Packers game

Jimmy Garoppolo just can’t catch a break from injuries. After enduring a thumb issue in recent games, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is now dealing with a shoulder sprain. Although minor, it comes as they prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. Garoppolo sustained...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
All49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo Isn't Sure if He'll Play Against the Packers

SANTA CLARA -- Once again, Jimmy Garoppolo has an excuse for a poor performance. When he struggled against the Titans, we learned the next day that he sprained his thumb during that game. And when he struggled Sunday in a won over the Dallas Cowboys, we learned Monday that he sprained his shoulder in that game.
NFL
FanSided

NFL needs to make the right decision before Rams play Buccaneers

The Buccaneers face off against the Rams in the next round of the playoffs at home, and L.A. should be far from full strength. The playoffs are here and the first round is in the books. The Buccaneers and the Rams took care of business in their playoff openers, and the rematch from the regular season this weekend is sure to be a spectacular affair.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Jones fires back at critics of Aaron Rodgers’ leadership

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been the target of many critics this season for a variety of different reasons. Rodgers has taken some heat for his vaccine stance and his comments on the NFL’s COVID protocols, with some painting the Packers star as a bad person. Teammate and star running back Aaron Jones was asked about Rodgers as a leader and fired back at critics of his teammate with a firm response, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Aaron Rodgers’ Family Feud: Inside The NFL Star’s Fallout With Brother Jordan

Aaron Rodgers and younger brother Jordan have been estranged for some time. Here’s everything we know about their feud and the overall familial tension it’s caused. Two brothers, both alike in dignity. All-star NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be a favorite on the field, but he’s been estranged from his family for some time with ongoing tension between him and younger brother Jordan Rodgers. “It pains both of us, like, not to have that relationship [with Aaron] – we miss our brother,” the eldest Rodgers sibling, Luke, said on The Bachelorette in 2016. “I trust that God brings things full circle and that everything would just get back to us being a family.”
NFL
FanSided

Packers Game Saturday: Packers vs. 49ers odds and prediction for NFL divisional round

What are the latest odds for the Packers-49ers divisional-round matchup?. The real season begins here for the Green Bay Packers. If this is the ‘Last Dance’, this is a huge opportunity to bring back the Lombardi Trophy, one more time in the Aaron Rodgers era. It begins on Saturday night against a team that has eliminated Rodgers’ Packers all three times they’ve met in the postseason, the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

36K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy