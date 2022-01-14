‘Thought I was going to lose my life’: 2 tourists robbed at gunpoint in West Hollywood area

Two tourists were robbed of their watches and cash after leaving a nightclub in the West Hollywood area early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to reports of armed street robbery around 2:45 a.m. in the area of 961 N. La Cienega Blvd., near Beverly Grove.

Two victims were approached by two robbers wearing hoodies, including one who had a gun, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The robbers got away with two watches, a bag and an unknown amount of cash, the Sheriff’s Department said.

William Saunders, who identified himself as one of the victims in the robbery, said that he and his friend had just left a nightclub and were hailing an Uber ride when they were approached by the robbers.

“Guys with their hoods pulled tight, could hardly see their faces, jumped out at us, grabbed us,” Saunders said. “One of them had a small handgun on him, pointed it to my head, told me to give him my watch, my bag and my phone.”

Saunders said he threw his watch to the floor, pushed the robber and ran into a restaurant, where he learned that there was video of the assailants wrestling with his friend, ripping his bag off him and taking his watch.

Cellphone video acquired by KTLA shows someone in a hoodie pulling a man’s bag from him and running off with another hooded man.

“We’re visiting from England,” Saunders said. “Only one night in L.A. and it has ended like this.”

“I’ve never even seen a gun before, let alone have one at my head,” he added. “I honestly thought I was going to lose my life at one point.”

