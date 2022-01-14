ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Thought I was going to lose my life’: 2 tourists robbed at gunpoint in West Hollywood area

By Nouran Salahieh, additional reporting by Alberto Mendez
 5 days ago

Two tourists were robbed of their watches and cash after leaving a nightclub in the West Hollywood area early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to reports of armed street robbery around 2:45 a.m. in the area of 961 N. La Cienega Blvd., near Beverly Grove.

Two victims were approached by two robbers wearing hoodies, including one who had a gun, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The robbers got away with two watches, a bag and an unknown amount of cash, the Sheriff’s Department said.

William Saunders, who identified himself as one of the victims in the robbery, said that he and his friend had just left a nightclub and were hailing an Uber ride when they were approached by the robbers.

“Guys with their hoods pulled tight, could hardly see their faces, jumped out at us, grabbed us,” Saunders said. “One of them had a small handgun on him, pointed it to my head, told me to give him my watch, my bag and my phone.”

Saunders said he threw his watch to the floor, pushed the robber and ran into a restaurant, where he learned that there was video of the assailants wrestling with his friend, ripping his bag off him and taking his watch.

Cellphone video acquired by KTLA shows someone in a hoodie pulling a man’s bag from him and running off with another hooded man.

“We’re visiting from England,” Saunders said. “Only one night in L.A. and it has ended like this.”

“I’ve never even seen a gun before, let alone have one at my head,” he added. “I honestly thought I was going to lose my life at one point.”

Comments

Matilda
4d ago

I don't understand??? The police department had made a statement about a month ago 😳 warning ⚠️ 😳 tourists not to come to L.A. DANGEROUS!!!

Reply
9
Alexander Fridman
4d ago

la has become the land of murder and high crime thanks to leadership controlled by Satan a shame used to be such a great place

Reply(6)
9
happiblnde
4d ago

Why would anyone come to LA? I live here and I do t even go to Hollywood.

Reply
14
 

KTLA

Teen boy wounded after Pasadena shooting

A teenager was hospitalized after he was shot in Pasadena on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Firefighters were working at 3:03 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Los Robles Avenue when a driver flagged them down and said the teen, who was a passenger in the car, had been shot, said Lt. Bill Grisafe, a […]
KTLA

Body cam footage released from 2018 Borderline bar massacre in Thousand Oaks

Video from cameras worn by deputies who responded to a mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar in 2018 and recordings of calls for help released Tuesday captured the chaos, horror and confusion of the massacre that left a dozen people dead. Terrified patrons hiding from a gunman still stalking victims reported the shooting in […]
KTLA

Long Beach man stabs his mother to death: Police

A woman is dead after her son allegedly stabbed her to death in their shared home, the Long Beach Police Department announced Tuesday. The woman, who has not been identified but is believed to be in her 50s, was stabbed “multiple times in the upper body during an argument” with her son, at their apartment […]
KTLA

Sacramento woman charged with 166 counts in massive EDD fraud scheme: DA

A Sacramento woman was allegedly behind what the district attorney says is the largest Employment Development Department fraud scheme Sacramento County has ever seen, KTLA sister station KTXL reports. Jamie Williams-Major, 35, faces a total of 166 counts — one for each of the fraudulent unemployment claims she filed with the state, according to the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
