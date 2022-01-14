ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The 50 best mockumentary movies

By Abby Monteil, Stacker
Democrat-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacker looks at the best mockumentaries of all time, using IMDb data to track the concept’s cinematic history and spotlight the genre’s most successful examples. #48. I'm Still Here (2010) #47. Brothers of the Head (2005) #46. CB4 (1993) #45. For Your Consideration (2006) #44. 2gether (2000)...

democratherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in January 2022

New year, new… us? A week into the year, 2022 doesn’t feel totally different than the last one. Still, a new year means a fresh start for streaming content, even if the awards season is far, far from over, and we’ll still be talking about the same dozen movies for the next three months. Many of which are on Netflix, including the Christmas weekend streaming smash “Don’t Look Up” (which both irked and wired viewers for either its bracing assault on climate change denial or too tepid treatment of the same; you pick), as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” a directorial debut that, in some ways, reduces the bursting historical context of its Elena Ferrante source novel to a Hollywood-friendly adaptation. (Even as the film leaves much to the viewer’s own making.)
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch Right Now

A new year means a new opportunity to start over. That 10-season drama that you're trudging through just to finish it? It's 2022! Drop it like a bad habit! The new show your friends are into but you just don't get? It's 2022! Hard pass! Make your resolution for the new year to find something to watch that you like, whether it's a new series, an overlooked gem from the last few years, or a classic that will remind you of a recent favorite.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Tong
AOL Moviefone

10 Best John Cena Movies

In a very short amount of time, John Cena has gone from being a professional wrestler to an international box office movie star. His diverse resume of comedies and action movies explains how he made his career transition. Premiering on HBO Max January 13th is ‘Peacemaker,’ a spinoff of James...
MOVIES
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
shortlist.com

The best movie and TV gangsters of all time

There are many gangster guises on the big and small screen - as this best movie and TV gangsters list showcases. Whether they rule with an iron fist, a ferocious foul mouth or a quiet sensibility devoid of any emotion, the most memorable on-screen gangsters are the ones whose presence knocks you completely off balance when you watch them and have you cowering in the corner fearing a wrong word will have you sleeping with the fish(es).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mockumentary#Punishment Park#Sweet And Lowdown#The Falls#Lollilove#The Boys Girls Guide#Borat
sent-trib.com

Check out best of movies in ‘21

2021 was a difficult year for the movie industry. Many movie productions were interrupted or delayed due to the pandemic. Film distributors had to make difficult decisions, whether to release their movies in theaters, to streaming services or both. With a few exceptions, traditional box office numbers, for attendance and profits, declined precipitously.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Ten Best Movies with “2” In the Title

Well, we’ve made it to 2022. To celebrate the new year, and all those twos, we’ve decided to rank the ten best movies with the number two in the title. It used to be that when you made a sequel to your successful movie you would just recycle the title from the original film and slap a “2” on the end. Well, these days every other movie is a sequel of something else, and thankfully studios have become a lot more creative with their titles. Certainly there are a lot of dashes, semi-colons, and subtitles to keep track of, but it feels like someone actually tried. The “add a two” formula became often associated with straight-to-home video releases, and so it seemed like others with similar approaches were doomed to fail. It’s like the films seemed so underwhelming the studios didn’t even bother to come up with a title.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Glen Powell, Chris Morgan Team for Sci-Fi Action-Thriller ‘Deputy X’ at Universal (Exclusive)

Actor Glen Powell has teamed up with Fast & Furious writer-producer Chris Morgan for Deputy X, a sci-fi action-thriller set up at Universal Pictures. Powell will star and helped come up with the idea and concept for the project, which is intended to be a high-concept franchise starter for the actor. Morgan, who has a long-standing relationship with the studio thanks to his work as writer and producer on seven of its Fast movies, will produce along with Ainsley Davies, the head of development at his Chris Morgan Productions. Jack Paglen, whose previous credits include Transcendence starring Johnny Depp and Alien: Covenant, will...
MOVIES
MassLive.com

Golden Globes 2022 honor best in TV, movies

The Golden Globes will be awarded Sunday, Jan. 9, before a much-smaller audience. NBC, the longtime broadcaster, has said it won’t air the annual Golden Globes this year as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the awards show, attempts to rebuild its image. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which was threatened by boycotts over the inclusiveness of its membership — has pledged reforms, but NBC says more time is needed.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Movies
tasteofcinema.com

The 10 Best Unfaithful Movie Adaptations

6. Children of Men (2006) from The Children of Men. Children of Men is regarded as one of the greatest sci-fi films of the 21st century. Its superbly detailed dystopia is accompanied by pitch-perfect direction and a strong sense of momentum. Children of Men the movie functions as a road trip where Clive Owen’s character must deliver the only fertile woman on Earth so both she and the child she has birthed can be protected in the violent world of the film. But the main focus of the film is just a small portion of the book.
MOVIES
rachaelrayshow.com

Best Shows & Movies to Stream in 2022

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. A new year means a new opportunity to binge the best shows and movies. We got all the must-see TV...
TV & VIDEOS
keengamer.com

11 Best Horror Movies of 2021

The year may have been interesting, to say the least, but 2021 was actually a great year for horror movies. Small independent productions flourished on streaming services as audiences shied from theatres to provide some of the best horror movies of 2021. Those that did feel comfortable popping into theatres...
MOVIES
New Jersey 101.5

Best movies that you could never make today

Times have certainly changed. Many things are for the better, but many are not. The politically correct culture that dominates education and popular culture today would have never allowed some movies to be made. Comedy and entertainment have taken a huge hit when it comes to what's OK to joke about and what will get you canceled.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Disney Channel Original Movies, Ranked

Everyone who grew up in the 90s and 2000s has their favorite Disney Channel movie. Admit it, everyone has sung along to a Camp Rock song, or have fond memories of Stuck in the Suburbs. Before the rise of Disney+, the Disney Channel was the place to go for original Disney content, including their original movies.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy