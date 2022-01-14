ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melky Cabrera announces retirement after 15 seasons

Veteran outfielder Melky Cabrera announced Friday that he is retiring after 15 major-league seasons.

Cabrera, who made his declaration on Instagram, played in major-league games from 2005-19. He signed a minor-league contract with the New York Mets in 2020, however he didn’t play for the major-league club.

The 37-year-old Cabrera finishes 38 hits shy of 2,000 for his career. He has a .285 career average with 144 homers and 854 RBIs in 1,887 games.

Cabrera played with eight major-league teams, beginning his career with the New York Yankees. He was a National League All-Star with the San Francisco Giants in 2012 before his season ended prematurely due to a 50-game suspension for testing positive for testosterone.

Cabrera also played with the Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox, then-Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Pirates.

–Field Level Media

