General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) may be settling into bullish long-term patterns on the weekly chart. General Electric may be in the process of printing a bull flag, while 3M could be setting up the right shoulder of a bullish head-and-shoulder pattern. If the formations are recognized, both stocks could be in for a run to the upside, with General Electric’s measured move potentially pushing the stock 17% higher and the measured move on 3M’s indicating the stock could pop up about 9%.

STOCKS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO