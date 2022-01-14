ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Parents upset by school's 'body image' program which offered 'shapewear'

By ZACHARY ROGERS
krcrtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHAVEN, Miss. (TND) — A new body image program at a middle school in Mississippi has been shut down by the district after it upset parents. Counselors at Southaven Middle School sent students home with a form titled "Why Do Girls Suffer from Body Image?" On the form was a permission...

krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Non-binary student wins battle to wear long hair, forces school to abandon dress code policy

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gender dysphoria that some readers may find distressing. A non-binary student will now be allowed to grow their hair, which the school had previously alleged went against its dress code. The Houston-area Magnolia Independent School District has abandoned its dress code policy after being sued by parents and the Texas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) last October. As per the school policy, boys and non-binary students with long hair were punished. The sexist dress code was changed following a school board vote last week. The board also made its dress code policy on earrings gender-neutral, reported The Texas Tribune. The school was sued after many students, including a non-binary student, were punished for wearing long hair. A Latino 11-year-old who wore a ponytail to represent his culture was also punished by the school.
EDUCATION
romper.com

Mom Was "Appalled" After Daughter’s Mississippi Middle School Offered Girls Shapewear

Mom of two Ashley Heun was stunned when she received a letter from her 13-year-old daughter’s school about body image. Counselors at Southaven Middle School in Southaven, Mississippi sent letters home to parents on the subject of a healthy body image for girls. Not boys, just girls. What was their plan to help young girls with their body image? Literature and shapewear.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
CBS Austin

Some parents upset at elementary school hosting after-school 'Satan Club'

MOLINE, Ill. (TND) — A new extra-curricular activity is turning heads and causing a parental uproar at an elementary school in Illinois. Jane Addams Elementary is hosting an "After School Satan Club" according to flyers allegedly handed out by The Satanic Temple which were also later spread all over social media.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Parents mad after school suggests girls wear body-slimming undergarments

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WTVO) – Parents are speaking out against a Mississippi middle school’s suggestion that their daughters should wear slimming undergarments to fight body image issues. Female students at Southaven Middle School brought home letters this week titled “Why Do Girls Suffer From Body Image?” In the letter, school counselors asked parents’ permission to give […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Shape Magazine

Counselors at This Middle School Decided to Offer Shapewear to Students

When Ashley Heun's daughter came home from Southaven Middle School Tuesday afternoon with a permission slip that needed signing, the mother of two couldn't believe what she was reading. The letter was titled "Why Do Girls Suffer From Body Image?" It was aimed to not only address the ongoing struggle many young girls have with learning to accept and love their bodies but also offer a solution — a solution that Heun realized was counterintuitive.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Image#Racism#Southaven#Southaven Middle School#Wmc News
blackchronicle.com

White Idaho Student Uses Racist Sign To Ask Student To School Dance

Here’s a question: How many reports have to come out about white students getting in trouble over their racist-as-hell “promposal” signs before they stop trying it? Because report after report after report after report after report has told the same exact story: A clear-complected caucasified high school or middle school student thinks writing slavery or otherwise racist references on a poster board when asking someone (often a Black student) to a school dance is clever and funny, but they soon discover their actions are rightfully deemed racist AF, so they start crying white tears and feigning ignorance once they come under fire.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The Guardian

Schools rejecting offers of air filters that limit Covid spread, say parents

Parents who offer to donate air filters that limit Covid transmission in their children’s classrooms are being turned down by some schools, say parents’ groups. As headteachers report disruption caused by soaring staff absences, parents are buying high efficiency particulate air (Hepa) filters to supplement the 7,000 additional units that will be offered to schools in England by the Department for Education (DfE).
EDUCATION
KPCW

COVID test to return program offered by Park City School District

As COVID-19 surges in Summit County, the Park City School District holds daily, early morning testing for students and staff. Each day this week, from 7:15 to 9:15 am, you can find a group of school district administrators operating two testing stations at the Eccles Center lobby at the high school and Ecker Hill Middle School.
PARK CITY, UT
The Independent

Disabled boy gifted shelter to keep him dry while waiting for school bus

Teenagers in Rhode Island built a bus shelter for a disabled five-year-old boy after his father appealed for help to stop him getting wet while waiting for the school bus.Ryder Killam, who was born with spina bifida myelomeningocele, often waited 15 minutes for the bus in the wet and cold outside his family home in Bradford. His father Tim would set up a patio umbrella for him while he waited, but it didn’t offer much protection from the wintery New England weather.“The problem is, with the wind and fall weather here in New England, it really didn’t accomplish much unless...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy