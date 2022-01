BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Open enrollment for health insurance provided through the state-run Maryland Health Connection has been extended until the end of February, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday. The decision comes after a record 181,603 Marylanders enrolled for coverage for 2022, a 9% increase from last year, the governor’s office said. “As we battle this COVID-19 surge, this extended enrollment period will help get more Marylanders covered at a critical time,” said Hogan. “One of the many lessons of the pandemic is how important it is to have access to affordable and reliable health coverage, and we are fortunate to have a...

