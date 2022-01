This came after Google dialed back its plans to add bank accounts to its payment app. The company’s ambition to offer financial services has been in the works for years. Reports show that multinational technology company Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) is making plans to gradually embrace Bitcoin and other crypto assets. According to a Bloomberg report, Google has partnered with crypto exchange firm Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and crypto payment service provider BitPay to activate the new crypto feature. With the new crypto functionality, Google will begin allowing its customers to store crypto assets in their digital cards while continuing to pay in traditional currencies.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 HOURS AGO