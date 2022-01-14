ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Cox Turned Down ‘Game of Thrones’ Over Pay, Rejected ‘Pirates’ With ‘Overrated’ Johnny Depp

By Zack Sharf
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Cox already has one hit HBO drama series under his belt with “Succession,” but he could’ve had an even bigger one had he accepted an offer to star in “Game of Thrones.” As revealed in his new memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” (via Esquire), Cox turned down the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Vulture

Is Brian Cox Allowed to Be Saying All This?

Scottish actor Brian Cox, 75, is on the cover of a digital British GQ spinoff called GQ Hype. This rules because in the cast of Succession, Cox is surrounded by hypebeasts. Nicholas Braun is certainly a hypebeast. Jeremy Strong portrays one as Kendall. But no one goes full fucking beast to the press like Cox, who can be disarmingly candid. In the Hype interview, Cox says straight-up there will be only one or two more seasons of Succession after this one, “and then I think we’re done.” This isn’t the first time Succession’s five-season ceiling has been invoked, but it was a confirmation, and he said it so casually and assuredly. Plus it reminded us of our favorite Succession C-plot: Brian Cox just sort of running his mouth to the press. The season three premiere came and went, and Cox is still running his mouth. So, we’ll keep updating this post. Below, some highs and lows for Brian Cox’s PR team.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Ricky Gervais: “The people in ‘After Life’ aren’t freaks. Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp – they’re freaks!”

Behind Ricky Gervais’ desk, in-front of a shelf laden with gleaming awards – Emmys, Golden Globes, BAFTAs – there is a guitar. “I have a little twiddle,” he says. “Unless the cat is asleep. I use the guitar a bit like how other people use fidget spinners. The last time I really got into it was when I was writing songs for [David] Brent. I wish I played more because I’ve got some lovely guitars, but sometimes I just think: ‘I’m not a rockstar. If I play that I’m going to look like an idiot.’
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

“Rotten” Johnny Depp Film Returns From the Dead After Netflix Resurgence

Typically, Johnny Depp films are beloved by many. From Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) to Alice in Wonderland (2010), to Edward Sissorhands (1990), and more, Depp is known to create fantastic films with incredible acting. There is one Depp film, however, that never received the same love that many others...
MOVIES
klif.com

KLIF Morning News: Johnny Depp The Wartime Photographer

Johnny Depp stars in a new movie about a post World War II problem in Japan where he has to document the crisis through photography! Frank Swietek joins Dave & Amy to review that and a handful of other new releases in this week’s movie review segment.
MOVIES
thecut.com

Let This Brian Cox Quote Be Your Guide

In a new interview, Succession star Brian Cox said he was “too old, too tired, and too talented,” and, collectively the Internet has banded together to say, “same.”. Cox dropped this nugget of truth while speaking with Deadline about his new memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. The book apparently features enough celebrity gossip to put me out of a job, including Cox’s unfiltered opinions on projects (he turned down a role on Game of Thrones), actors (he thinks Johnny Depp is “so overrated”), and life lessons learned. And while I am endlessly grateful for his candor, it’s actually something he said about his decision to be so honest that has truly made me fall in love with him forever.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Succession star reveals why they turned down Game of Thrones role

Succession star Brian Cox has explained why he rejected the opportunity to play Robert Baratheon in Game of Thrones. Regaling readers with tales from across his acclaimed career – including credits in Troy, the '80s movie Manhunter and Zodiac, to name just a few – Cox's autobiography Putting the Rabbit in the Hat features a section on this very subject.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Brian Cox recounts in his memoir turning down Game of Thrones' King Robert Baratheon role

"Game of Thrones' went on to be a huge success and everybody involved earned an absolute fortune, of course. But when it was originally offered the money was not all that great, shall we say say," writes the Succession star of the role that went to Mark Addy. "Plus I was going to be killed off fairly early on, so I wouldn't have had any of the benefits of the long-term effects of a successful series where your wages go up with each passing season."
TV SERIES
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Reveals Promo Gimmick Inspired By Johnny Depp Character

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker recently appeared on the “My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox” podcast and revealed a gimmick she borrows from Captain Jack Sparrow, which is the main “Pirates of the Caribbean” character played by actor Johnny Depp. “Fun fact –...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Succession Star Calls Johnny Depp 'Overrated' While Talking Role He Could Have Taken In Pirates Of The Caribbean

Veteran character actor Brian Cox appears to be the kind of man who doesn’t mince words. Which should make his upcoming memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, an enjoyable read. As excerpts from the book begin to make the rounds ahead of its publication, we are starting to learn about coveted roles Cox turned down over the course of his Hollywood career, and one of them would have put him opposite the “so overrated” Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Johnny Depp Had One Condition For Major Movie Cameo

The show aired on the FOX network between 1987 and 1990, before Depp became a household name as Tim Burton’s favorite leading man in projects like Edward Scissorhands (1990), Sleepy Hollow (1999), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Sweeney Todd (2007), and Alice In Wonderland (2010) — and, of course, ahead of Depp’s casting in his most iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Game of Thrones: Succession Star Brian Cox Reveals He Rejected Role of Robert Baratheon

The HBO series Game of Thrones not only featured a number of acclaimed and established actors, but also elevated fresh faces to spotlight their talents, though star of HBO's Succession Brian Cox recently recalled in his memoir that he turned down the role of Robert Baratheon in the series' debut season. A new excerpt from his book Putting the Rabbit in the Hat shared by GQ confirms that, in addition to the pay being less than what we wanted, he wasn't as interested in the role when he knew that his character wasn't going to survive past the first season. Mark Addy would ultimately take on the role of Robert Baratheon.
TV SERIES
NPR

'Succession' Star Brian Cox

Cox says ruthless business tycoon Logan Roy is one of the most extraordinary roles he's ever played: "He is a misanthrope [who] is very disappointed with the human experiment." We talk with the Scottish actor about the musicality of his voice, why he doesn't practice method acting, and growing up in poverty.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Brian Cox on his new memoir and those Johnny Depp comments: 'I really do not disrespect anybody involved in this profession'

Like his Succession alter ego Logan Roy, Brian Cox is making all the right moves these days. Last week, the 75-year-old snagged a Screen Actors Guild nomination for the role that's taken him from longtime character actor to leading man, while Jan. 18 marks the U.S. publication of his memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. While it's not the first time Cox has put pen to paper — he has previously shared some of his adventures in the industry in Salem to Moscow: An Actors Odyssey and The Lear Diaries — it's undoubtedly his most comprehensive, and candid, work.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Succession’s Brian Cox Goes Full Beast Mode On Donald Trump, Talks Jeremy Strong, Johnny Depp, & ‘Adaptation’ Absence In New Memoir

“What I have an opinion about 25 years ago, it’s not necessarily the opinion I have now,” admits Brian Cox as response to the viewpoint the Succession star offers on the likes of Johnny Depp, Michael Caine, Ed Norton, Game of Thrones and others in his new memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. “I don’t really dismiss or disrespect anybody who goes for this profession because it’s a tough, bloody profession,” the seasoned Shakespearean thespian adds with the hindsight of a career spanning more than 60 years. First released in the UK late last year and out today Stateside, the 384-page...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Succession Star Has Walked Back His Comments About Johnny Depp Being ‘Overrated’

If Brian Cox’s time on Succession doesn’t give the actor a ruthless enough image already, the 75-year-old actor recently took shots at an actor still near and dear to many people: Johnny Depp. During a recent interview, the award-winning actor called Depp “so overblown” and “so overrated,” as well as called out a couple of his most famous roles, including Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean. Following the quotes going viral, Cox is walking back on his comments.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson Teaming for Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho has found his next film. The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled sci-fi movie for Warner Bros., with actor Robert Pattinson in talks to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project will be based on Mickey7, a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Glen Powell, Chris Morgan Team for Sci-Fi Action-Thriller ‘Deputy X’ at Universal (Exclusive)

Actor Glen Powell has teamed up with Fast & Furious writer-producer Chris Morgan for Deputy X, a sci-fi action-thriller set up at Universal Pictures. Powell will star and helped come up with the idea and concept for the project, which is intended to be a high-concept franchise starter for the actor. Morgan, who has a long-standing relationship with the studio thanks to his work as writer and producer on seven of its Fast movies, will produce along with Ainsley Davies, the head of development at his Chris Morgan Productions. Jack Paglen, whose previous credits include Transcendence starring Johnny Depp and Alien: Covenant, will...
MOVIES

