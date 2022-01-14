ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘One of Us Is Lying’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock, Erica Saleh to Serve as Showrunner

By Selome Hailu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock announced that teen drama series “One of Us is Lying” has been renewed for a second season. Erica Saleh, who adapted the novel for the screen, will serve as showrunner for the second season. She replaces Darío Madron, who will continue to serve as an executive...

Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to...
Deadline

Elizabeth Mitchell Joins CBS’ ‘FBI: International’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Lost alumna Elizabeth Mitchell is set to recur on CBS’ freshman drama series FBI: International in a key role. From executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team, led by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Mitchell, who will first appear in a February episode, will play...
Mark Mckenna
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘One of Us Is Lying’ Renewed, ‘Justified: City Primeval’ Ordered, ‘South Park’ Return Date, ‘The Santa Clause’ Series Ordered, New ‘Riverdale’ Return Date, Netflix Price Raise, ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Trailer, and More!

Peacock has renewed YA series One of Us Is Lying for season two. Based on the novel by Karen M. McManus, the series tells the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.
Deadline

‘Queen Of Glory’ Filmmaker Nana Mensah Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Nana Mensah, the writer, director, producer and actress who made her feature debut with Queen of Glory, has signed with WME for representation. In the comedy, which premiered in U.S. Narrative Competition at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, the Ghanaian-American multihyphenate stars as Sarah, who looks to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. The film netted Mensah the festival’s award for Best New Narrative Director and its Special Jury Prize for Artistic Expression, as well as the Mill Valley Film Festival’s inaugural Mind the Gap Creation Prize. Mensah was a staff writer on Season 2...
tvseriesfinale.com

This Is Us: Season Seven? Has the NBC Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the NBC television network, This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman. The series follows the Pearson family across the decades — from young parents Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) in the 1980s to their adult kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz), and Randall (Brown) as they search for love and fulfillment in the present day, along with extended family members like Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Watson).
Deadline

Chelsea Handler’s ‘Life Will Be The Death Of Me’ Comedy Series In The Works At Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: The television adaptation of Chelsea Handler’s memoir Life Will Be the Death of Me has landed in development at Peacock. Deadline understands that the NBCUniversal-backed streamer has taken in the small-screen adaptation of the book, which was published in 2019. It comes after Deadline revealed that Universal Television had landed the rights to the book in a competitive situation in 2019. Handler is set to star and exec produce the single-camera project with Chelsea Handler Productions’s Liz Tuccillo, who has written on Sex and The City and Divorce, writing and exec producing. The series follows Handler in crisis. She goes into therapy...
IndieWire

Netflix Will Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast from Martin Kove, aka Sensei Kreese

Martin Kove is staying one step ahead of the competition. The “Cobra Kai” star is set to launch the podcast “Cobra Koves” with LiveOne-owned PodcastOne on January 20, as announced by Deadline. Kove originally starred in the “Karate Kid” films as bully John Kreese; in the Netflix spinoff series “Cobra Kai,” Kove’s character has since become a rival Sensei to lead stars Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Kove will break down his character in the “Cobra Koves” podcast, alongside his children, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, as they recap the Netflix series, which premiered its fourth season in...
epicstream.com

Why Ozark Season 4 was Split in Two Parts, According to Showrunner

Showrunner Chris Mundy explained why the final season of Ozark is split into two parts. Netflix's critically-acclaimed American crime drama series Ozark is considered to be one of the best shows on the streaming platform, and it will all come to an end with the debut of the fourth and final season. However, fans won't get the final episodes in just one batch. As previously announced, Season 4 has been split in two parts with the first seven episodes releasing later this month.
SFGate

‘The Last of Us’: Storm Reid Joins HBO’s Video Game Adaptation as Riley

Based on the wildly popular Naughty Dog-created Playstation game of the same name, “The Last of Us” is set in the post-apocalyptic world after a deadly virus destroys nearly all modern civilization. Joel, played by “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal, is hired to take 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone to an organization that is searching for a cure to the virus. As the two travel across the U.S., they must lean on each other for survival. Reid will play Riley, an orphaned girl in Boston who quickly befriends Ellie.
The Hollywood Reporter

Kings of the Hill, Again: Greg Daniels, Mike Judge Discuss Their New Animation Company (Exclusive)

King of the Hill creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge are back in business. More than 25 years since Fox launched the beloved animated comedy, Daniels and Judge have reunited to form an animation company, Bandera Entertainment, and want to expand the format to include as many subgenres as live-action fare. The duo has spent the past couple of years building up a slate of more than a dozen animated series in various stages of development at Bandera, where they work alongside former YouTube head of originals Dustin Davis on a programming roster that includes Netflix’s newly ordered Bad Crimes, starring Nicole...
ComicBook

Dexter: New Blood: Will There Be a Season 2? Showrunner Comments

Spoilers for the Dexter: New Blood finale below! Showtime's Dexter continuation, Dexter: New Blood, debuted its finale this weekend and it delivered fans a stunning conclusion to the story of Michael C. Hall's titular character. While the original series ending back in 2013 left things rather ambiguous — and has since been considered one of the worst television show endings of all time — things are very different this time around. However, while one chapter closes, things seem set up for a new story to begin and now series showrunner Clyde Phillips is weighing in on if there could be a Dexter: New Blood Season 2. Again, spoilers for the finale episode, "Sins of the Father", beyond this point.
Middletown Press

‘The Morning Show’ Renewed for Season 3 at Apple, Charlotte Stoudt Joins as Showrunner

“The Morning Show” was originally picked up for two seasons by Apple when it was initially ordered in 2017. Stoudt coming on as showrunner is part of a new, multi-year overall deal that she has signed with Apple. Kerry Ehrin, who served as showrunner on the show’s first two seasons, will serve as a consultant on Season 3 while also developing new projects for Apple under her overall deal.
ComicBook

Superman & Lois Showrunner Teases Superman's Military Relationship in Season 2

Superman & Lois returns for its second season on The CW on Tuesday night and the new episode will see the titular hero face some new challenges, particularly when it comes to his relationship with the American military. Previously released teasers and promos for the Arrowverse series introduced Lt. Mitch Anderson (Ian Bohen), the man who replaces General Lane (Dylan Walsh) as Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) liaison to the United States Army and it seems pretty clear that Anderson has a very different idea of where Superman's allegiances lie. Now, ahead of the Season 2 premiere, showrunner Todd Helbing tells TVLine about how that ideological conflict factors into the new season.
TVLine

Station 19 Renewed for Season 6

Ring the fire alarm: ABC has renewed Station 19 for a sixth season, TVLine has learned, with Krista Vernoff remaining as showrunner. Through the first eight episodes of Season 5, the firefighter drama is averaging 6.3 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback), ranking third and second among all ABC dramas. “It’s a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe,” Vernoff said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Disney and ABC for the...
GeekTyrant

THE OFFICE Season 4 Extended Superfan Episodes Now Streaming on Peacock

I’ve got good news for fans of The Office. While we are content to keep watching the show on a loop, it turns out there’s a bit more content out there that we’ve never seen before. Last year, Peacock released some “superfan episodes” from Season 3 of the series that included "never-before-seen moments, bloopers, featurettes, and alternate talking head interviews." The streamer followed up with extended episodes from Season 1, which appeared in April 2021, and Season 2 in July. Now we have a new clip from Season 4, which began streaming its superfan episodes on January 1, 2022.
SuperHeroHype

Y: The Last Man Showrunner Says Season 2 is Officially Dead

Y: The Last Man Showrunner Says Season 2 is Officially Dead. Despite the best efforts of his producers, Yorick Brown has officially reached the end of his small-screen journey. Showrunner Eliza Clark has confirmed the she was unable to find a new home for Y: The Last Man after FX on Hulu declined to renew it for another season last fall.
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
